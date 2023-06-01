Neta S previewed in Malaysia – EV sedan with gullwing doors; up to 715 km range, 462 PS; Q1 2025 launch

In Cars, Local News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2023 6:27 pm / 3 comments

Chinese carmaker Neta’s entry into Malaysia is led by the Neta V, which is currently the cheapest electric vehicle (EV) with a retail price of RM99,800 on-the-road without insurance. The Neta V is just one of a few models that have been confirmed for our market, as local distributor Intro Synergy has said we will also be getting the Neta U and Neta S.

The latter is a fully electric sedan that is the focal point of this post. First introduced at Auto Shanghai 2021, the Neta S was originally previewed by the Eureka 03 Concept and is priced between 189,800 and 341,800 yuan (RM123,138 and RM221,753) in its home market of China.

Measuring 4,980 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, 1,450 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,980 mm, the Neta S is larger than the current Honda Accord and its sleek shape provides a drag coefficient as low as 0.216.

Design-wise, the Neta S features dual-tier lighting setup that consists of slim upper DRLs positioned above the main headlamps. The front end also sports a wide lower intake and faux corner intakes, while along the sides, you’ll find flush door handles and gullwing doors for front occupants. As for the rear, it has full-width taillights, a lip spoiler and a large black panel in the lower apron.

Inside, the brand’s flagship model has no shortage of screens, with a slim 13.3-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, while the front passenger also gets his or her own 12.3-inch touchscreen. The main highlight is undoubtedly the large, portrait-format touchscreen that measures 17.6 inches and provides access to almost all vehicle functions, including the air-conditioning.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, powered front seats, a wireless charger in the centre console, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, touch panels to control the power windows and reclining rear seats as well as a bevy of sensors and cameras for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Keep in mind that this unit was brought in from China for preview purposes and is not reflective of local specifications. As such, the display language isn’t English on the infotainment system and the charging ports are different.

The Neta S you see here has two ports, both based on the GB/T standard. The one on the right is for AC charging, which looks like a regular Type 2, but it has a different pin layout compared to the European Type 2. Meanwhile, the port for DC fast charging also only accepts a GB/T connector instead of CC2 or CHAdeMO plugs.

In China, the Neta S is offered with fully electric and range-extended electric powertrains. The latter features a 43.88-kWh or 43.51-kWh ternary lithium-ion battery that is supported by a 1.5 litre engine to enable a CLTC-rated range of up to 1,160 km. This setup is rear-wheel drive only, with the electric motor rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and top speed of 185 km/h – the latter is identical for all variants.

As for the pure EV options, two battery chemistries are available with varying capacities, including lithium iron phosphate (64.46 kWh) and ternary lithium-ion (84.5 kWh, 85.11 kWh and 91 kWh) packs.

The LFP battery provides up to 520 km of range and 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds, while the latter, in 84.5 and 85.11 kWh capacities, are capable of 715 km on a single charge and reduced century sprint time of 6.9 seconds.

The largest battery pack (91 kWh) is only offered with all-wheel drive, which adds a second electric motor with the same outputs as the first for a total system output of 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW) and 620 Nm. The range for this configuration is 650 km and it is the quickest in the 0-100 km/h sprint, taking just 3.9 seconds.

As exciting as the Neta S may appear to be, it will be some time before the Malaysian-spec version goes on sale here, as Intro Synergy is targeting for the EV sedan to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2025. Looking forward to it?