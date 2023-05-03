In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2023 4:55 pm / 12 comments

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Neta has officially made its debut in Malaysia, and the first model being offered here is the Neta V. Distribution of Neta cars is handled by Intro Synergy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoAuto Group which signed a deal with Hozon New Energy Auto.

Priced at RM99,800 on-the-road without insurance, the Neta V is now the cheapest EV in our market. As part of a special promotion, the first 100 customers who make a booking online will receive a cash voucher worth RM10,000 to further reduce the price down to RM89,800! According to Intro Synergy, deliveries will begin in the third quarter of this year.

For the money, you’re getting a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 38.5 kWh that is good for a range of 380 km following the NEDC standard. The Neta V supports AC charging (Type 2) at a max of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours.

It can also do DC fast charging (CCS2) at 100 kW to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes. Users can also use the crossover to power accessories and electronic devices via the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of delivering as much as 3.3 kW.

For propulsion, the Neta V sports a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. The carmaker quotes a 0-50 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 120 km/h with these modest outputs.

In terms of dimensions, the Neta V measures 4,070 mm long, 1,690 mm wide, 1,540 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,420 mm. For context, the Perodua Myvi is 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,500 mm.

The Neta V is only offered in one variant that comes standard with 16-inch alloys (with 185/55 profile tyres), automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, 12-inch digital instrument panel, an electronic parking brake, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with reverse camera and six speakers and synthetic leather upholstery.

Safety-wise, the Neta V only comes with two airbags and the usual array of passive systems such as ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction control and ESC. You don’t get active driver assistance systems such autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, but you do get auto brake hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitor and passive cruise control.

Five colours are offered, namely Sakura Pink, White Storm, Sky Blue, Cyan and Midnight Gray. So, what do you think of the Neta V? Given the low price point, would you consider the EV as a city runabout? Let us know what you think in the comments below.