Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Neta is set to make its Malaysian debut next month, with the Neta V being the first model to enter the market, as indicated previously through the Neta Malaysia website. This was revealed by Intro Synergy, the brand’s newly-appointed distributor.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoAuto Group, said it had inked a five-year deal with Hozon New Energy Auto, and together with its partners will invest around RM300 million to develop its sales and after-sales network as well as a manufacturing plant for local assembly.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Neta, which will enable us to bring our innovative electric vehicles at affordable and competitive prices to more customers in Malaysia. We hope that this brand will be well received by the public and further boost EV acceptance in the country,” said GoAuto group chairman Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin Kamal.

The Neta V will premiere at an event early next month. The all-electric crossover was introduced in 2020 and rides on the same HPC platform used by the Neta U-II. In Thailand, the Neta V features a 38.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm of torque.

Performance specifications include a a top speed of 101 km/h and a 0-50 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, and the Neta V has an operating range of 384 km (based on the NEDC standard). For charging, the Neta V can accept a max AC input (Type 2) of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours.

There’s also DC fast charging at a peak of 100 kW, and this gets the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes, while a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system provides up to 3.3 kW of output, allowing the vehicle to power external accessories.

