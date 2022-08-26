The Neta V electric car has been launched in Thailand. The EV is a product of China’s Hozon Auto, which Thai energy giant PTT has a partnership with. According to local reports, the Neta V will be a CBU import from China for the first two years, before CKD production by Arun Plus – PTT’s EV subsidiary – begins in the kingdom.
The Neta V is very affordable – with a price tag of just 549,000 baht (RM68,376), this EV is priced similarly to the entry-level new Yaris Ativ (Vios to us) in Thailand. For that, you get a 38.5 kWh lithium-ion battery powering an e-motor with 95 hp and 150 Nm. The Neta V is front-wheel drive.
With those output figures, the Neta V won’t be one of those super fast EVs. Indeed, manufacturer figures put 0-50 km/h acceleration at 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 101 km/h, making it a strict city car. Range is 384 km in the NEDC, which typically shows higher numbers than the WLTP standard most carmakers use these days (WLTP range is typically around 20% lower). Not the highest then, but good enough for a city car with home charging facilities.
Speaking of charging, the Neta V has a CCS2 plug and the quoted AC charging time from 0-100% is eight hours. DC fast charging from 30 to 80% SOC takes 30 minutes. A 3,300-watt V2L power output function means that the EV can power your gear.
Theres no way of guessing the size of the Neta V without looking into the spec sheet, as it’s a rather oddly shaped crossover of a car. It’s actually rather small. At 4,070 mm long and 1,690 mm wide, the EV is 95 mm shorter and 40 mm narrower than a Toyota Yaris. It’s 40 mm taller than the B-segment hatch, though. Boot capacity is 335 litres, expandable to 552 litres with the rear seats folded.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloys, auto headlamps (halogen projectors), LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, keyless entry with Ride & Go system, 12-inch digital instrument panel, cruise control, electronic parking brake 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with reverse camera and six speakers, synthetic leather upholstery and four-way adjustable electric front seats. Only two airbags, though. No ADAS.
So, the kit list for the single-spec Neta V isn’t very long, but then again, it’s very cheap for a regular sized EV, less than half the price of the base Hyundai Kona Electric. What do you think – would something like this make it in Malaysia?
GALLERY Neta V, Thai-spec
Comments
When is this Brand coming into Malaysia. Middle income group will welcome such option.
Malaysians dont welcome China brands, they claim it will be like country selling out to China. So to appease their kleptonationalism more China brands should stay away.