Neta V priced at RM79,800 at mall roadshow but Intro Synergy denies it is accurate, TBC in September

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Neta / By Paul Tan / 15 August 2023 10:55 am / 5 comments

A photo from a shopping mall roadshow of the Neta V electric car showing a pricetag of RM79,800 was shared on social media over the state election weekend. We sighted the photo in a post on the MyEVOC Facebook group.

It piqued our curiosity and we wondered if the government had decided to remove the restriction of selling CBU EV cars under RM100k. We clarified if this was the case with Intro Synergy and they clarified it was a mistake from the dealer and the pricelist would be pulled out.

Today Intro Synergy has posted a statement on their Neta Auto Malaysia Facebook page denying that the pricelist is accurate. They also clarified that the price of the Neta V would only be officially announced at a launch ceremony next month (September 2023).

Pricing for the Neta V was first announced in May 2023. At that time, the price was announced to be RM99,800 with a special RM10,000 discount for the first 100 customers bringing the price down to RM89,800. The RM79,800 price shown at the shopping mall roadshow represents a further RM10,000 reduction over the discounted price.

For the money, you’re getting a CATL-sourced ternary lithium battery with an energy capacity of 38.54 kWh that is good for a range of 380 km following the NEDC standard. The Neta V supports AC charging (Type 2) at a max of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours.

It can also do DC fast charging (CCS2) at 100 kW to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes. Users can also use the crossover to power accessories and electronic devices via the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of delivering as much as 3.3 kW.

For propulsion, the Neta V sports a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. The carmaker quotes a 0-50 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 120 km/h with these modest outputs.

In terms of dimensions, the Neta V measures 4,070 mm long, 1,690 mm wide, 1,540 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,420 mm. For context, the Perodua Myvi is 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,500 mm. The protruding rear end of the Neta V also means you get 335 litres of boot space.

Will Intro Synergy revise the price of the Neta V further down to take the fight against the BYD Dolphin base model’s RM99,900 RRP? We’ll find out in September 2023.

