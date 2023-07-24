RM100k minimum price cap for CBU EVs is short-term, market to liberalise, open up after 2025 – Tengku Zafrul

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 July 2023 9:08 pm / 2 comments

In Budget 2023, it was announced that the current import duty and excise duty exemption for fully-imported (CBU) battery electric vehicles (BEVs) had been extended to December 31, 2025. It was originally set to end in December 31, 2023, before being extended in the first tabling of Budget 2023 to December 31, 2024.

While the import and excise duty exemption for CBU BEVs is beneficial to buyers, it is only so to those in the upper spectrum of the scale, because no imported BEV with a floor price under RM100,000 can be sold in Malaysia until the end of the exemption period.

This condition is specifically listed for imported EVs under the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITI) guidelines on franchise approved permit (AP) requirements for 2023. As such, you can forget about the likes of budget EVs such as the Wuling Air coming into our market for around RM50-60k anytime soon. Likewise, the BYD Dolphin, earlier rumoured to be arriving for under RM100k.

While this seems counter-productive in light of the government’s efforts to ramp up electrification in the country, the move has logical intent, very much aimed at protection of trade in the short term. However, MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that this timeframe is very much defined.

“Right now, electric cars priced below RM100k, and electric motorcycles under RM12k cannot be sold in Malaysia. We can’t do this forever, so it’s only up to 2025. Then, we have to open up,” he said on the sidelines of the Tesla Supercharger station launch at Pavilion KL last Wednesday, a day before the brand made its debut in the country.

He said that the condition was put in place to allow local players to get themselves ready for electrification. While it was not specifically mentioned in the document, the move essentially prevents imports from affecting the locally-assembled vehicle market in the under-RM100k price segment.

“We are giving them (local carmakers) time to prepare for EVs. There have been questions as to why we are not liberalising quicker, but we have to look at the big picture to protect our local automotive industry for a while so that there is a just transition, because it does relate to a lot of employment, from jobs to suppliers,” he told paultan.org.

“I hope by 2025 our local companies have already transitioned, because Tesla’s and Chinese carmakers’ technologies have already shown that they are ready,” he said. He added that mass electrification would help the country possibly meet its net-zero target earlier.

