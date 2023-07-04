2023 Wuling Air EV launched in Thailand – RM52k for 200 km range, RM62k for 300 km; Malaysia next?

In Cars, International News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2023 4:45 pm / 3 comments

The Wuling Air EV has been launched in Thailand as one of the cheapest new electric vehicles available for purchase in the country. The Air EV comes fully imported from Indonesia and will be offered in two variants, with prices starting from just 395,000 baht (about RM52k).

That figure applies to the Standard Range that comes with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 17.3 kWh. This is good for a range of 200 km following the NEDC standard, with a full charge taking 8.5 hours with a maximum AC input of 2 kW.

Meanwhile, the Long Range sells for 465,000 baht (about RM62k) and gets a more substantial LFP battery with 26.5 kWh for 300 km of range. The higher-end variant also supports AC charging at a peak of 6.6 kW, with a full charge requiring four hours. According to the official spec sheet, both variants feature a rear electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW).

In terms of equipment, the Standard Range gets halogen headlamps, an illuminated Wuling logo, 12-inch steel wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an integrated media system with Bluetooth support, two speakers, fabric upholstery, air-conditioning, two airbags, ABS, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, keyless start a rear-view camera, reverse sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

With the Long Range, the kit list is improved with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless entry, vehicle telematics (remote air-conditioning, geofencing), ESC, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold) and hill descent control.

The Air EV is primarily a city car and occupies a very small footprint, measuring in at just 2,974 mm long, 1,505 mm wide, 1,631 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. The pint-sized vehicle comes with two doors and will accommodate up to four passengers, with the rear bench being 50:50 split-folding.

In China, the Air EV is also offered with a shorter wheelbase (1,635 mm) and just two seats but that’s not available in Thailand, which gets the four-seater instead. Competition for the Wuling model comes in the form of the Volt City EV, which was launched last August and comes in two- (For-Two) and four-door (For-Four) versions. The City EV is even cheaper, starting at 365,000 baht (about RM48k) for the For-Two, while the For-Four retails at 465,000 baht (about RM62k).

The For-Two gets an 11.8-kWh battery offering 165 km (Eco mode) or 115 km (Sport mode) of range and comes with an electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) and 90 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the For-Four’s 16.5-kWh battery provides up to 200 km (Eco mode) or 135 km (Sport mode) and its electric motor puts out more power at 46 PS (46 hp or 34 kW) and 102 Nm. We brought up the City EV because it previously reported that the electric hatchback is coming our way through local firm KuroEV.

2023 Wuling Air EV Thailand spec sheet; click to enlarge

Joining the Air EV and City EV in the small city EV ring are the Pocco Meimei (MM) and Duoduo (DD) that were introduced in Thailand in 2021. The two-door Pocco MM is priced from 399,000 to 469,000 baht (about RM53k to RM63k), while the four-door DD is from 389,000 to 449,000 baht (about RM52k to RM60k).

In Thailand, the Air EV is offered with an optional extended warranty package that can be purchased for an extra 20,000 baht (about RM2.7k) that provides a three-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty; eight-year, 120,000-km battery warranty and two years of emergency roadside assistance. This improves upon the standard two-year, 50,000-km warranty on the vehicle and battery. Colour options include Pristine White, Avocado Green, Lemon Yellow, Peach Pink and Galaxy Blue.

It should be noted the Air EV is actually cheaper in Thailand compared to Indonesia, as it retails for between 243 million and 299.5 million rupiah (about RM75k and RM93k) in the latter market with identical powertrain configurations. Could the Air EV make its way to Malaysia to dethrone the Neta V as the country’s most affordable EV? Would you want a car of this size?