By Pan Eu Jin / 4 August 2022

Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) scene is certainly becoming ever more interesting by the day. Aside from initiatives to develop the charging infrastructure and even EV test facilities, the Thai government’s drive to spur electrification is seeing new brands entering the segment.

One such player is EV Primus Company. The company, which is the sole importer and distributor of Dongfeng Sokon Automobile (more commonly known as DFSK Motor) vehicles in Thailand, has launched a new electric hatchback called the Volt City EV.

Two different body-style configurations (two- and four-door) are available for the car, and both get two trim specifications, namely Classic and Premium. Prices start from 325,000 baht (RM40,212) for the two-door Classic and 355,000 baht (RM43,924) for the two-door Premium.

As for the four-door Classic, it starts from 385,000 baht (RM47,636), while the Premium version costs 415,000 baht (RM51,348). The Classic models come with a three-year/80,000 km warranty, while the Premium models get a five-year/120,000 km warranty. The company is also offering a wallbox charger at a discounted price of 30,000 baht (RM3,711).

In terms of dimensions, the two-door Volt City EV measures 2,920 mm in length, 1,499 mm in width and 1,610 mm in height, with a 1,980 mm wheelbase. As you’d expect with its size, the little tyke only weighs 690 kg. Meanwhile, the larger four door model is similar in width and height, except that it’s longer (3,380 mm) and has a longer wheelbase at 2,440 mm. It’s also heavier at 795 kg.

Regardless of body-styles, the Volt City is powered by a single synchronous permanent magnet electric motor, which for the two-door offers 40 hp and 90 Nm. The motor is juiced by a tiny 11.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which provides the two-door version with up to 165 km of travel (based on a NEDC cycle). Top speed is 100 km/h and with an 3.1 kW AC charger, it takes four hours to fully charge the car.

The four door model bumps up the output of the motor to 46 hp and 102 Nm, and it also gets a slightly larger 16.5 kWh battery, increasing the range up to 210 km (again, NEDC) with charging on the move through regenerative braking possibly adding a bit more. Similarly, with a 3.1 kW AC charger, it takes 5.5 hours to fully charge the Volt City, and top speed is identical to the two-door.

It may seem like a budget EV for the most part, but the Volt City’s equipment list paints a different picture. The car is equipped with LED lighting in the front and back, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, while on the inside, you get features such as a digital instrument cluster and a seven-inch touchscreen integrated into a single panel, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and the car even has a multi-function steering wheel.

It’s not too shabby on the safety front either, with dual airbags, parking sensors, a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and even a pre-collision warning system for low speed driving. As you’d expect with the elaborate features, it’s also equipped with the basic stuff like ABS and EBD, which is par for the course.

We may have seen a myriad of electric cars launched in Malaysia, but really, these are the type of EVs we need to see more of locally. Despite its lowish range, such a car would make for a perfect city commuter. What do you think of the Volt City EV?