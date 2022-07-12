In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Wuling / By Mick Chan / 12 July 2022 3:30 pm / 0 comments

Chinese automaker Wuling has revealed pricing for the Air EV in Indonesia, following the compact electric vehicle’s unveiling in June this year.

The Air EV has become available to order through official Wuling dealers and official website as well as the carmaker’s e-commerce partner, Blibli, and pricing for the compact EV in Indonesia has been tipped start from 250 million rupiah (RM74,068) for the base 18 kWh variant, to 300 million rupiah (RM88,694) for the 27 kWh battery variant.

Pricing for the Wuling Air EV will be confirmed by the fourth quarter of this year, according to Autonetmagz; five colours will be made available for the Indonesian market, which are peach pink, pristine white, galaxy blue, avocado green and lemon yellow.

More details regarding the Air EV have been released, and the compact electric vehicle has been revealed to feature a 10-25-inch dual display, Wuling voice command that supports Bahasa Indonesia, internet connectivity, an electric parking brake and auto vehicle hold as standard, according to Autonetmagz.

The cabin employs a four-seater layout with 50:50 split-folding seats with synthetic leather upholstery, while a rotary gear selector maximises space within the compact EV’s interior.

According to previously released details by the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology, the Air EV measures 2,974 mm long, 1,505 mm wide and 1,631 mm tall with a 2,010 mm wheelbase, and rides on wheels measuring 12 inches in diameter.

At its Indonesian debut last month, the Air EV has been reported to be offered in a choice of two power output levels, of 31 KW (41 PS) or 50 kW (68 PS). The aforementioned pair of battery variants will have a range of up to 200 km for the 18 kWh battery variant, and up to 300 km for the 27 kWh battery variant, according to the publication.

A development of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the Air EV for Indonesia will be built at the carmaker’s Cikarang production plant in Bekasi, West Java in order to benefit from the Indonesian government’s incentives for locally produced electric vehicles.

