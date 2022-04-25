In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / 25 April 2022 10:35 am / 4 comments

A Wuling Hongguang Mini EV was spotted on a flatbed truck in Malaysia recently by Zulfadzli Mustafar, a member of the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC), fuelling speculation that the small city car could be launched here.

The Mini EV is the product of a joint venture joint between SAIC Motor, General Motors, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors and first went on sale in China in July 2020. Outside of its home market, the electric vehicle has also been showcased in Indonesia and is expected to go on sale there sometime this year.

In terms of specifications, the Mini EV measures 2,917 mm long, 1,493 mm wide and 1,621 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 1,940 mm. It features a 27 PS (27 hp or 20 kW) and 85 Nm electric motor for a top speed of around 100 km/h and is powered by either a 9.3- (120 km range) or 13.9-kWh (170 km range) lithium-ion battery. This particular unit appears to be the Macaron edition of the Mini EV – based on the badge seen on the C-pillar – which is priced from 43,800 yuan (RM29,107) in China.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings (TCMH) could look to sell the Mini EV in Malaysia, although there’s no clear indication that this is happening, and the sighted unit might very well be brought in for evaluation purposes – we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation in the meantime.

Back in 2019, the company announced on Bursa that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile (SGMW) to explore a cooperation in the assembly, sales, import and distribution of motor vehicles in Vietnam.

In a following Bursa filing dated November 20, 2019, the company said it was studying the potential and feasibility of introducing SGMW commercial vehicles in Southeast Asia, with initial countries like Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Subsequent filings were made to announce extensions for the MoU, with the latest dated March 25, 2021, revealing that TC Motor Vietnam (TCMV), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TCMH, has been nominated by TC Manufacturing (Labuan) Pte Ltd to enter into a export contact with SGMW. With this, TCMV became SGMW’s sole and exclusive importer and distributor of vehicles and parts of the N111P and N300P pick-up trucks as well as the N300L cargo van in Vietnam.