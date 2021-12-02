In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Wuling / By Anthony Lim / 2 December 2021 3:03 pm / 1 comment

Following their local debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Wuling Motors Indonesia continued to showcase its Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform and the two models that will spearhead the brand’s electrification charge in the country, bringing both to the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2021, which ran last week.

The two EVs are the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV and Baojun KiWi EV (previously called the E300), which have been developed from a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors. Both are set to be assembled and sold in Indonesia starting from next year. The cars will be built at the company’s vehicle assembly plant located in Cikarang, West Java.

Both are small EVs, with the Hongguang Mini EV measuring in at 2,917 mm in length, while the KiWi EV is slightly shorter, being 2,894 mm long (it is wider that the former). The company is playing up the GSEV’s compact dimensions, which makes the cars it is based on easy to park, as well as their suitability for everyday use, as evidenced by the ability to travel distances of up to 120 km to 300 km on a single charge.

Not mind-bending numbers, but Wuling believes that its GSEV platform has much potential in the EV segment in the republic, given that driving habits in Indonesia cover commuting needs over a relatively short distance and with a maximum of four passengers.

Despite their size, the company says that the GSEV offerings won’t be short of tech, being able to incorporate smart features such as Internet of Vehicle (IoV), ADAS and automatic parking as well as voice command support for the multimedia system. Meanwhile, battery-related tech includes a Smart Battery Management System and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Specification-wise, the Hongguang Mini EV features a 27 PS (20 kW) and 85 Nm electric motor, which is juiced by either a 9.3 kWh (120 km range) or 13.9 kWh (170 km range) lithium-ion battery. Top speed for the city car is around 100 km/h.

As for the four-seat KiWi EV, it is equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor, which puts out 54 PS (40 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. A 31.9 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery allows it to cover just over 300 km on a single charge, and aside from being able to travel further than the Hongguang, it is also slightly faster at 105 km/h.