Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia – 12 locations now; to partner Pavilion, Gamuda, Sunway, Quill, MRCB, Levn

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2023 11:11 am / 0 comments

As part of its entry into Malaysia, Tesla is set to invest significantly in setting up a network of Supercharger fast-charging stations across strategic locations in Malaysia. Initially, 10 locations were identified, but as indicated at the launch of the Model Y yesterday, this has been expanded to 12.

The first of its Supercharger stations has already been revealed – located in the B1 basement parking area of Pavilion KL, the indoor station consists of eight V3 Superchargers, each offering up to 250 kW of DC fast charging.

Besides this, previously identified general locations include five in the Klang Valley, at Dengkil and Petaling Jaya in Selangor, and at Bukit Jalil and two other locations in KL. Two will be in the northern region, in Ipoh and Perai in Penang, while the southern region will have two locations, in Negeri Sembilan and Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

A more precise indication of locations can be made from the property developers that the brand is working with – at the launch, Tesla revealed that they would be working with the likes of Gamuda, Sunway, MRCB and Quill, the last being the two new locations added to the present location list.

Working along the lines of that seen in Pavilion KL, you get a rough idea of where the Superchargers will be located, in malls and buildings at these locations. This also facilitates easier – and faster – set-up, as the buildings provide infrastructure without the need to draw one up from scratch.

The company also named Levn Capital as one of its collaborators, hinting at the Negeri Sembilan Supercharger location. The last is developing the Pedas RSA, the first privately-operated R&R in the country.

To be located in Negeri Sembilan, at KM 241 of the PLUS, the Pedas RSA will include an EV charging hub catering for mass high-speed charging, the first flagship development under the Electric Vehicle Charging Corridor (EVCCTM) programme.

With regards to charging rates for its Superchargers, they have not been revealed as yet as the Pavilion KL network is not yet operational, although the pricing formula (including a cost penalty for idling) will follow that seen in other markets where Tesla is already present, such as Singapore.

As marked on the bay flooring, the Superchargers at the Pavilion KL location will initially only be accessible to Tesla vehicles, but the company has to make at least 30% of its chargers open to the public and other EVs from other brands to use. With initial requirements needing the installation of at least 50 units of DC fast chargers, this should see around 15 units being open to public use, but it hasn’t been indicated as to when this will happen.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.