Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia – 10 locations so far

In Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 14 July 2023 11:32 am / 0 comments

Alongside the activation of the Tesla Malaysia country page and Tesla Model Y configurator in Malaysia this morning, Tesla has also updated their website’s Find Us section with the location of the first batch of Superchargers. There are 10 locations listed so far as future locations with no confirmed opening date.

The locations are:

Within Klang Valley

Dengkil, Selangor

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

Two locations in Kuala Lumpur

South of Klang Valley

Negeri Sembilan

Iskandar Puteri, Johor

North of Klang Valley

Ipoh, Perak

Perai, Pulau Pinang

If you open the Find Us map on the desktop it’s easier to zoom into the exact location of these sites.

A Tesla Supercharger in V3/V4 form can output up to 250 kW of power. Older models supply less, up to 150 kW. But no matter the hardware capability of the charger, it is still restricted by incoming power supply which will be the ultimate limiting factor.

Previously, it was reported that Johor MB Onn Hafiz Ghazi met up with Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan and expressed interest in the state being host to a Tesla Supercharger network, so perhaps we can expect more locations in Johor other than Iskandar Puteri.

As part of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme which allows Tesla to sell cars directly in Malaysia, it will be required to install at least 50 units of DC fast chargers with minimum charging power of 180 kW, and at least 30% (15 units) of these chargers must be open for the public to use, allowing usage by electric cars from other brands.

