Tesla Model Y priced from RM199,000 on Tesla Malaysia configurator – book now with RM1,000 fee

14 July 2023

The moment every electric car enthusiast in Malaysia has been waiting for is here – the Tesla configurator for Malaysia has been activated. And with it, the pricing for the Tesla Model Y has been revealed ahead of the brand launch on July 20 2023.

The Tesla Model Y is available in three specs. The following are the prices:

Tesla Model Y RWD – RM199,000

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM246,000

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD – RM288,000

In addition, these are the pricing for upgrades you can add on:

Black, silver or blue paint – RM5,000

Red multi-coat paint – RM10,000

Black/white interior – RM5,000

20″ Induction wheel upgrade – RM10,000

Enhanced Autopilot – RM16,000

Full Self Driving – RM32,000

You can order one now for a non-refundable RM1,000 fee. Estimated delivery is in early 2024.

Tesla Model Y Buyer’s Guide

The Tesla Model Y is a compact SUV that competes with the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. In terms of other EV competitors, it goes against the BMW iX3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Tesla doesn’t officially reveal battery kWh sizes, preferring to differentiate by range instead, thus we don’t have very clear answers on what the Model Y’s battery size is between models. What we do know is it uses a 400V electrical architecture.

Tesla Model Y RWD – RM199,000





Tesla Model Y – RWD (Gemini wheels)

The most affordable Model Y in Malaysia is the Model Y Standard Range RWD. Power goes to the ground through a single rear motor. Max range is claimed to be 455 km (WLTP). The 100 km/h sprint can be done in 6.9 seconds. The top speed for the RWD is 217 km/h. It comes with 19 inch Gemini wheels, but you’re allowed to upgrade to 20 inch Induction wheels for RM10,000.

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM246,000





Tesla Model Y – Long Range AWD (Induction wheels)

Next step up is the Model Y Long Range AWD. The 100 km/h sprint can be done in 5.0 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 km/h. Max range is 533 km (WLTP). The wheels option is the same as the Model Y RWD, which is 19 inch upgradable to 20 inch. Acceleration Boost is available for purchase, which will drop the 5.0 seconds acceleration time to 4.5 seconds. We don’t have pricing for Acceleration Boost in Malaysia as it’s purchasable in the app after you get the car, not upon ordering.

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD – RM288,000





Tesla Model Y – Performance AWD (Uberturbine wheels)

The top of the range is the Tesla Model Y Performance AWD, which is the most expensive Tesla you can buy in Malaysia right now. It can hit 100 km/h in a blistering quick 3.7 seconds, on to a top speed of 250 km/h. Range is 514 km (WLTP). It also gets 21 inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fiber spoiler, aluminum alloy pedal and a lowered suspension.





Tesla Model Y – Black Interior





Tesla Model Y – White Interior

In terms of interior, all three variants get black vegan leather interior (upgradable to black and white for RM5,000), panoramic glass roof, a 15 inch centre touch display, a dual wireless charger and 4 x USB C ports, a 13 speaker premium audio system with 1 sub and 2 amps, power adjustable front seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering, and the AC has a HEPA filter system with Bioweapon Defence Mode.

In terms of storage, it has a 854 litre rear boot and a 117 litre ‘frunk’ (under the bonnet where the engine would be).

Here’s a recap of the pricing:

Five colours are available for the Tesla Model Y – Solid Black, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic and Red Multi-Coat. Pearl White is the only colour that is included in the Model Y’s price. Black, silver and blue have a surcharge of RM5,000, while red is the most expensive colour with a RM10,000 surcharge.

For the Malaysian market, the Model Y is only available as a two row 5 seater for now. In some countries, there is a three row 7 seater upgrade option. In terms of safety, the Tesla Model Y is one of the safest SUVs in the world with perfect 5-star rating from both NHTSA and Euro NCAP.

What is the size difference between Model 3 and Model Y?

Is the Model Y just a jacked up Model 3 with a taller roof? Many might assume so but the Model Y is actually quite a bit bigger than the Model 3, as you can see from the table above. It is 72 mm wider, 181 mm taller, and 57 mm longer. Wheelbase is just a little longer at 15 mm.

What is the size difference between Model Y and X3/GLC?

From the dimension comparison we can see that the Model Y, BMW X3 and GLC have similar lengths and wheelbases, but there are slight differences in width and height. The BMW X3 is the tallest among the three, while the Tesla Model Y is the widest.

Can a Tesla really drive itself? Will it work in Malaysia?

All Tesla cars include Autopilot, which allows it to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. There’s also other driver assistance features such as emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring.

You can pay RM16,000 to upgrade to Enhanced Autopilot which adds Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark and Smart Summon which is supposed to allow your parked car to come find you anywhere in a parking lot by navigating complex parking situations. It’s not known if Smart Summon will work in Malaysia.

Of course the actual “self driving” is a package called Full Self-Driving or FSD, which is currently in Beta. You will have to pay RM32,000 for this. In its current form, everything still requires active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. FSD will continue to evolve and be upgraded through over-the-air software updates. For it to become truly autonomous, it will still require regulatory approval.

Other Tesla features

There’s also Sentry mode, which uses the cameras around the vehicle as a dashcam, so there’s pretty much no need to buy a dashcam when you have a Tesla.

You also get the Tesla Mobile app (now available in Malaysian app store), which allows you to remotely control and monitor your Tesla with Phone Key keyless driving, range & charging status, climate control, live GPS location and more.

Tesla Warranty in Malaysia

Tesla cars are covered by a Basic Vehicle Warranty which is 4 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.

Then there is also a Battery & Drive Unit Warranty which covers the is much longer – 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period.

How to order a Tesla in Malaysia?

Just head onto the Tesla Malaysia configurator, choose which model you want as well as any options and click continue to payment. What’s due today will only be a deposit payable through your card, though do note it is non-refundable. Estimated deliveries will start in early 2024.

Other than the base vehicle price and options you add on above, for total costs you’ll have to account for a RM500 delivery & admin fee, a RM200 number plate fee, and the RM1,000 non-refundable order fee. As you can see above, my “dream Model Y” with red paint and black and white interior comes up to RM303k, then with the misc fees it becomes RM304.7k.

For hire purchase financing, there’s a built in calculator as well, and AmBank as well as Maybank has been linked as reference. Tesla provides a 2.35-2.4% flat interest rate estimate. For the Model Y above with a 10% downpayment, they quoted me a RM5,079 per month estimated monthly installment for 5 years and RM3,786 per month for a 7 year loan.

Are Tesla cars tax-free in Malaysia?

At the moment, buyers will enjoy full import and excise duties exemption for newly registered CBU Tesla EVs along with 100% road tax exemption. The prices still include SST, which is only exempted for CKD EVs at the moment.

Tesla owners may also claim individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to the cost of installation, rental, purchase, including hire-purchase equipment or subscription fees for EV charging facilities, for the assessment year of 2023.

When will the Tesla Model 3 be launched?

No word on that at the moment, so sedan fans will have to wait. We’re speculating that this may be something to do with the fact that “Project Highland” which is an update to the Tesla Model 3 is coming soon.

In any case we think there will be plenty who will take up the Model Y given that the market is trending towards SUVs and the Model Y was the world’s best selling car in Q1 2023.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y



