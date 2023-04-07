In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2023 11:15 am / 12 comments

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC makes its launch debut in Malaysia today, with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) offering the redesigned SUV in a sole GLC300 4Matic AMG Line variant. Designated the X254, the latest GLC was revealed globally last June to continue battling against the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5.

Compared to its predecessor, which found around 12,000 buyers here since its introduction in 2016, the new GLC is a slightly larger vehicle, measuring 4,716 mm long (+60 mm), 1,890 mm wide (unchanged), 1,640 mm tall (-4 mm) and with a wheelbase that now spans 2,888 mm (+15 mm). These revisions see a minuscule change to the interior space, but you do get 70 litres more boot space than before at 620 litres.

In terms of design, the GLC gets an updated take on the brand’s Sensual Purity philosophy while retaining a general shape that is familiar. Notable cues include a new five-sided front grille which connects to sharper headlamps, with the latter now sporting a more distinctive daytime running light signature with full and dashed lines. The Malaysian-spec GLC comes with the top-of-the-line Digital Light headlamps as opposed to the base LED High Performance system.

The AMG Line exterior package that is standard for our market has also been revised. The tweaked front bumper now comes with an even more prominent A-wing profile, more subtle air curtains at the corners and black accents.

In contrast, the rear bumper comes with chrome trim surrounding the exhaust finishers and the previous diffuser-like element has been replaced with a faux skid plate. Also part of the redesign are the narrower and more organic-looking taillights, which come with new graphics (no longer ring-shaped elements) and are linked by black trim running across the reprofiled tailgate.

Inside, the new GLC is a radical departure from the previous X253 that has been around since 2015. The (now) archaic dashboard has been overhauled to resemble what you’ll find in the latest C-Class, with key identifiers being the squarish air vents and a significant reduction in the number of physical controls.

The reason for the latter is the 11.9-inch central touchscreen which has a portrait orientation and is slightly angled towards the driver. This is powered by the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), and the infotainment system provides access to a lot of vehicle functions such as multimedia, navigation (with augmented reality and live traffic information), climate controls as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

One consequence of this tight integration is a highly minimalistic centre console that only accommodates a covered section for two cupholders and a wireless phone charger, as well as an armrest with more storage underneath. You’ll still have quick access to certain functions via the row of buttons just below the touchscreen, including a fingerprint scanner so you can log into MBUX quickly with your profile preferences.

Ahead of the driver, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is also linked to the MBUX system and comes with a few display styles to cycle through. As part of the AMG Line package, the GLC gets the AMG-design steering wheel with its four distinctive side spokes and Nappa leather trim.

Equipment-wise, the GLC comes standard with 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, polished aluminium roof rails, aluminium-look running boards, puddle lamps that project the Mercedes-Benz logo, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering, a powered tailgate and the Keyless-Go Comfort package.

The list continues with AMG floor mats, a black fabric roof liner, Artico man-made leather upholstery, metal structure trim panels, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory function, rear door sunshades and an ambient lighting system.

Moving on to safety and driver assistance systems, the GLC is equipped with passive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic (assisted parking), a blind spot monitor, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Pre-Safe, a tyre pressure monitor and Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking).

Under the bonnet, the GLC is powered by an M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm. The mill is paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, 4Matic all-wheel drive system as well as a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The last item is new for the GLC here, and the system features an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that can provide a boost of 23 PS (23 hp or 17 kW) and 200 Nm. The ISG also enables functions such as coasting and comfortable engine start-stop.

Click to enlarge

Mercedes-Benz quotes a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h with this mild hybrid powertrain. Other driving-related systems include Agility Control suspension with selective damping and Dynamic Select drive modes.

As for pricing, the GLC300 4Matic AMG Line retails for RM429,888 on-the-road without insurance, with the figure inclusive of a standard four-year warranty. It should be noted that the new GLC arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model unlike the outgoing X253 that was made in Malaysia (CKD).

Customers will have eight colours to choose from, including six standard options that are Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-Tech Silver, Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey. The remaining two hues – Diamond White Bright and Hyacinth Red – are from the brand’s Manufaktur catalogue and cost an extra RM5,000. Depending on the chosen exterior colour, you can have the interior in either black or two-tone Sienna Brown/black – the latter is a limited-time offer.