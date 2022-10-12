In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 12 October 2022 12:47 pm / 1 comment

Launched in June this year, the X254-generation 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC shares its MRA2 basis with the W206-generation C-Class that made its debut last February.

A host of powertrains accompanied the debut of the 2023 GLC, consisting of mild hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel powertrains, and now the manufacturer has released a sizeable collection of images of the GLC following the initial batch at its debut.

In addition to the GLC200 and GLC300e mild hybrid and PHEV variants shown with the debut of the X254 GLC, pictured here are the GLC220d diesel, the GLC300 petrol, as well as the GLC400e and GLC300de plug-in hybrids.

Mercedes-Benz GLC400e 4Matic PHEV

Leading the petrol PHEV selection is the GLC400e 4Matic, which features a 1,999 cc turbocharged petrol powerplant that produces 252 hp at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 3,200 rpm.

Combined with an electric motor producing 136 hp and 440 Nm, total system output for the GLC400e 4Matic is 381 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Top speed for the GLC400e is 237 km/h, and its maximum in electric-only mode is 140 km/h.

For the mild-hybrid petrols, the GLC300 4Matic is the more potent of the two from launch, the other being the GLC200 4Matic.

For the GLC300 4Matic, motive power comes from a 1,999 cc turbo petrol that makes 258 hp at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 3,200 rpm, while temporary boost from the electric motor brings 23 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Thus equipped, the GLC300 4Matic does 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and maximum of 240 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic mild hybrid

The diesel PHEV variant, the GLC300de 4Matic packs a 1,993 cc diesel that makes 197 hp at 3,600 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,800 rpm, and combined with a 136 hp/400 Nm electric motor, provides a total system output of 335 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

Acceleration through 0-100 km/h is done in 6.4 seconds, while top speed for the GLC300de 4Matic is slightly lower at 217 km/h, though EV mode top speed is the same at 140 km/h. At launch, this was announced to have 117 km of battery range.

Joining the diesel range is the GLC220d 4Matic, which packs the same base diesel engine with 197 hp and 440 Nm of torque, albeit in mild-hybrid guise augmented by at electric motor contributing 23 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Here, the GLC220d 4Matic does 0-100 km/h in eight seconds, and a top speed of 219 km/h.

The X254-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC packs plenty of technology over its predecessor, the X253, given the equipment upgrades made possible by having lots in common with the W206 C-Class. Find out more about the latest 2023 GLC in the launch report here; meanwhile, check out the extended gallery of the German SUV in its different variants below.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC400e 4Matic

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4matic

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC220d 4Matic

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300de 4Matic