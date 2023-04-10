In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 10 April 2023 11:28 am / 8 comments

If you’ve set your eyes on a locally-assembled second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC when it comes later this year, you’re going to have to go with just one variant, and that’s the GLC 300 4Matic, the version introduced here in its CBU form last week.

According to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM), the variant is the only representation of the regular X254 that has been planned for our market as of now. The GLC 300 e plug-in hybrid isn’t coming our way, and there might not even be a GLC 200 derivative, unlike with the previous-gen X253 and subsequently, its facelift.

The PHEV being a non-starter was confirmed by MBM president and CEO Sagree Sardien when we asked about plans for its introduction during the GLC 300 launch. She said that while the company will continue with its electrification strategy, it doesn’t involve a GLC plug-in.

“The GLC portfolio will stay as narrow and streamlined as it is. There is no immediate intention for us to bring in a plug-in hybrid variant, and we will continue with the GLC 300 4Matic. If we see a significant demand in terms of PHEV requirements, we will look into it, but we believe that the electric portfolio that is coming in will more than cater to various customer demands,” she said.

As for a GLC 200, it’s still too early to tell if there will be one for the new GLC, in right-hand drive form that is. While the specific variant exists, it’s rumoured that the automaker is not planning to offer a RHD version of it on a global level, the result of a streamlining in the number of product variants being offered.

It wasn’t confirmed that Malaysia would not get a RHD GLC 200 in the future, with Christian Grimsberg, MBM GM of pricing and product management, simply saying that it is a very much a case of wait-and-see.

Prev-gen X253 GLC 200 AMG Line facelift.

“To retrospectively look at it, for the X253 generation GLC and GLC Coupe, the number of variants brought in was also because of global development of these. Obviously, we are too early in the stage to know the number of global variants that will be developed over the life cycle, so it remains to be seen which variants will be available and how the market demands fully develop,” he explained.

Resolution on whether buyers can expect a lower GLC variant should hopefully come when the CKD GLC 300 4Matic arrives later this year. According to Sardien, local assembly for the SUV is expected to commence in sometime in the second half of 2023. In the meantime, those wanting a new GLC will just have to be patient until that arrives – despite being pricier than its predecessor, word is that the first 200 CBU units have all been accounted for.