2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e in Malaysia – X254 PHEV with 313 PS, 550 Nm, 131 km EV range, RM399k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / September 12 2024 12:41 pm

Aside from the W214 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has also pulled the covers off the new Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic AMG Line. The plug-in hybrid SUV – badged the GLC300e in other markets – replaces the GLC300 as the sole model in the local X254 lineup, expanding MBM’s range of PHEV cars to four.

With the advent of increased electrification comes a RM20,000 price hike over the GLC300, the CKD locally-assembled GLC350e retailing at RM398,888 on-the-road without insurance. This figure includes a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

Deriving its entire powertrain from the E350e and C350e, the GLC350e utilises a 2.0 litre M254 turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is slightly down on the GLC300’s, pushing out 204 PS at 5,800 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm.

Making up for the shortfall is a much more powerful electric motor that delivers 129 PS and 440 Nm, bumping up total outputs to 313 PS and 550 Nm. So equipped, the GLC350e sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 218 km/h.

The battery is a bit of an oddity – whereas the global GLC300e gets a larger 31.2 kWh pack, the local GLC350e receives the same 25.4 kWh unit as the E350e. Even so, MBM claims the car is still able to achieve a deeply impressive all-electric range of 131 km on the WLTP cycle. Unlike the aforementioned E350e, there’s no DC fast charging capability, only an 11 kW AC on-board charger that takes two hours for a full charge.

Visually, the GLC350e looks identical to the GLC300 (aside from the charging port door on the passenger side, of course), retaining its AMG Line bodykit, LED Digital Light projector headlamps with adaptive high beam, panoramic glass sunroof, aluminium roof rails, running boards and 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels. The car, by the way, rolls on normal tyres and comes with a tyre repair kit.

No change on the inside, either, where the GLC is dominated by an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen that runs on the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), integrating the air-con controls. Also retained is the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi wireless charger and 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Visually, the GLC350e retains its AMG Line-specific items, including a split-spoke steering wheel and alloy pedals. It also comes with a Nappa-look Artico faux leather-wrapped dashboard, “metal structure” trim, Artico power-adjustable seats with memory and lumbar adjustment, and manual rear side window sunshades.

Open the hands-free powered tailgate and you’ll find a 490 litre boot – much smaller than the 620 litres you got in the GLC300 – with a prominently humped boot floor to accommodate the larger battery underneath. Other bits of standard kit include keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone auto climate control and a 360-degree camera system with a “transparent bonnet” function.

The biggest change to the equipment list is the addition of the Driving Assistance Package Plus, finally bringing Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities to the GLC in Malaysia. The suite of features includes autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention and front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

Also fitted is Pre-Safe Impulse Side, which use inflatable seat bolsters to push the driver or front passenger towards the centre of the car in the event of a side collision. Seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag, come as standard.

The introduction of a new PHEV range-topper leaves some space at the lower end of the market for a mild hybrid petrol model for those who balk at the increased electrification. Perhaps, then, we could see the addition of a GLC200 sooner rather than later. For now, what do you think of the GLC350e’s price and specs? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

