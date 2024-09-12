2024 W206 Mercedes-Benz C350e PHEV video review – does the plug-in hybrid bring the best of ICE and EV?

The Mercedes-Benz C350e AMG Line plug-in hybrid arrived in Malaysia in February this year, with official pricing of RM338,888 on-the-road without insurance announced in May.

Badged the C300e in other markets, the plug-in hybrid C-Class is badged C350e in Malaysia as the nameplate has been well-established in this market, and so it is for the plug-in hybrid variant of the W206 here.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the plug-in hybrid is the ideal halfway house between pure internal combustion and fully electric powertrains, and to that end the C350e packs a 25.4 kWh lithium-ion battery powering a 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor that is integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission. This is good for a claimed EV range of 117 km on the WLTP cycle, and can go up to 140 km/h on battery power alone.

The aforementioned 129 PS/440 Nm e-motor augments a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that produces 204 PS at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, bringing a combined output of 313 PS and 550 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 6.1 seconds and a 245 km/h maximum.

In Malaysia, the drive battery is covered by a six-year, 100,000 km warranty that is in addition to the standard four-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Standard kit for the W206-generation C350e includes Digital Light LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels, Thermatic dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), and a Nappa leather sports steering wheel.

There’s also Artico man-made leather upholstery, metal-weave trim, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, manual sunblinds for the left and right rear doors, a wireless charging pad, Guard 360, Keyless-Go, AMG floor mats and Hands-Free Access.

Does the W206 Mercedes-Benz C350e really combine the best of internal combustion and battery power? Watch the video review here as our man Hafriz Shah evaluates the PHEV.

This review is sponsored by BHPetrol Infiniti RON97 Euro4M. Use referral code BHPxPAULTAN when you download the BHPetrol eCard app to receive free 200 ePoints! Get the BHPetrol eCard mobile app for Android devices on Google Play, here, and for iOS devices on the Apple App Store, here.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

