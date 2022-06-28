In Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 28 June 2022 4:38 pm / 1 comment

Believe it or not, we’re only in the fifth generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, so polished has Stuttgart made its erstwhile entry-level model. The company took a while to respond to the all-conquering BMW 3 Series but very quickly started trading blows with its Bavarian nemesis, and with the new W206 model now in Malaysia, the C-Class once again ready to lock horns with the benchmark G20 3 Series.

The new C-Class was initially sold in fully-imported (CBU) form as the C200 Avantgarde and C300 AMG Line, priced at RM288,334 and RM330,681 respectively. We say “was” because the car has already been sold out, although you can place your orders for the locally-assembled CKD version, which will likely have an increased kit count if not reduced pricing.

Revealed to the world last year, the W206 derives much of its design cues from the latest W223 S-Class, plastered on its curvaceous shrink-wrapped body. It also comes with a lot of tech from its big sibling, such as the newest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and that big 11.4-inch centre touchscreen.

Both models are powered by the M254 turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with different displacements for each. The C200 gets a 1.5 litre unit that produces 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque, while the C300’s 2.0 litre version punches out 258 PS and 400 Nm. Both cars also receive a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and benefit from a mild hybrid system with a 20 PS/200 Nm integrated starter generator (ISG).

So far, so good. But the outgoing car also suffered from several dynamic shortcomings, so has the new one fixed them all? And can it really take the fight to the impressive G20? Our man and W205 owner Hafriz Shah takes both the C200 and C300 for a spin to find out, and you can watch his impressions in the video above. Alternatively, you can read our written review here.