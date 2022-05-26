In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 May 2022 10:43 am / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has revised the prices for the 3 Series, with the 320i Sport, 330i M Sport, 330e M Sport and 330Li M Sport now costlier than before. On the flipside, the M340i xDrive gets a significant price cut to dip well under its previous asking price near RM400k.

Before proceeding further, the prices mentioned here are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. The prices also factor in the ongoing sales and service tax exemption that is effective until June 30 this year. All variants of the 3 Series sold here, except the M3 Competition (with or without xDrive), are locally assembled (CKD), so they benefit from a 100% SST exemption.

At the time of writing, the 320i Sport currently goes for RM233,269.43, which is RM505.78 more than the RM232,763.65 in an earlier price list dated January 12, 2022. This is also true of the 330i M Sport, which is RM702.22 more at RM274,914.24, as well as the 330Li M Sport, which is RM354.46 more at RM280,518.68.

The plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport sees a more significant increase of RM1,343.65 to RM256,192.60. As for the sole M Performance version of the 3 Series, the M340i xDrive, it now goes for RM351,749.41, which is a whopping RM41,484.72 less than the RM393,234.13 asking price in January.

Comparing the latest price list to the one from January 2022, we notice that the increases for the 320i Sport, 330i M Sport and 330Li M Sport appear to be SST-related, as the retail prices with SST don’t differ from the ones in January.

BMW Malaysia price lists (L-R): January 15, 2021; January 12, 2022; May 26, 2022

However, when we pull out an even earlier price list dated July 14, 2021, we discover that the prices of these three variants have previously been increased by RM3,000 for the 330i M Sport and 330Li M Sport, while the 320i Sport went up by RM2,000. It should be noted the 320i Sport also got a price bump previously in January 2021 by RM4,000, while the SST-less price of the 330e M Sport went down by RM1,644.18 at the time.

This is also true for the 330e M Sport, which saw its retail price with SST go up by RM5,000 from July 2021 to January 2022, and up again by RM8,863 to what it is now. Meanwhile, the M340i xDrive’s SST-inclusive price climbed by RM4,000 from July 2021 to January 2022, but it dropped by RM50,000 following the latest price list. BMW Malaysia has confirmed that there are no changes in specifications for the 3 Series variants mentioned here.