18 January 2021

BMW Group Malaysia has officially announced new 2021 price lists for its BMW and MINI range of vehicles. As reported last week, the new pricing structure has lower recommended retail price (RRP) across the board, but if you want the same five-year warranty and maintenance package as before, you pay the same price as before.

BMW Malaysia says that this new price structure is to enable greater customer personalisation of their ownership experience. It’s like optional equipment, just that in this case, the options are warranty (five years unlimited mileage warranty) and servicing (five years or 100,000km service package), and the fully-optioned car costs the same as before – no price hike.

Customers can opt to purchase the car with either of the above, or the all-in combo, which is the “5 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service” (also called the extended warranty and service package) that was previously standard, at no added cost. If you go for the base RRP (which is cheaper by RM12,190 to RM44,560, full price list below), you’ll get a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

Examples of 2020 vs 2021 pricing for BMW and MINI – click to enlarge

The same applies to MINI. One can buy a MINI with the same four-year unlimited mileage warranty plus free scheduled service (extended warranty and service package) at the same price as before. Choose either one (4 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty Package or 4 Years/60,000 km Service Package) and you’ll pay a lower price. The base RRP comes with a two-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with no free service.

“BMW Group Malaysia is now offering our dealers and customers greater flexibility in terms of customisable specifications and warranty on their BMW and MINI vehicles, all of which can be done on the new digital interfaces of BMW Shop Online and MINI Online Shop. This also enables a more direct interaction between our dealer network and their respective customers for a more personalised product offerings at attractive prices,” said Harald Hoelzl, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

New pricing/warranty structure aside, privileges such as the BMW and MINI roadside assistance and accident hotline, BMW Group Loyalty and Mobile App (BMW Privileges Card, MINI Black Card) and BMW and MINI Service Online remain unchanged. The full BMW and MINI 2021 price lists are below.