In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 18 April 2022 12:57 pm / 10 comments

Launched in Malaysia in February this year, the W206-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrived in our market in two variants – the C 200 Avantgarde, and the C 300 AMG Line. The sedan duo arrived on the Malaysian market as fully imported (CBU) units, though local assembly (CKD) will become available in the second half of this year.

The latest version of the C-Class that supersedes the W205-generation car has become a larger vehicle in most dimensions, now measuring 4,751 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,438 mm tall with a 2,865 mm wheelbase, making it 65 mm longer, 10 mm wider but nine mm lower than the car it replaces.

Visually, the front ends of the two W206 C-Class variants are distinguished by their grille designs; the C 200 Avantgarde employs vertical louvres behind its main, central emblem, while the C 300 AMG Line gets a diamond grille pattern instead.

Meanwhile at the rear, the C 300 AMG Line gets a bolder rear chrome trim and diffuser treatment with the larger trapezoidal exhaust concealing finishers, compared to the more muted design on the C 200 Avantgarde.

In terms of rolling stock, the C 200 Avantgarde gets 18-inch wheels with 225/45R18 tyres in front and 245/40R18 at the rear, while the C 300 AMG Line gets 19-inch multi-spoke wheels shod in 225/40R19 tyres in front and 255/35R19 tyres at the rear. Behind the wheels, the C 300 AMG Line also gets larger front brakes with cross-drilled discs.

Under the skin, the C 200 packs the manufacturer’s 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 204 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm, and 300 Nm of torque from 1800 to 4,000 rpm. Its 48-volt electrical system now features an integrated starter-generator setup located between the engine and the gearbox, replacing the previous belt-driven configuration.

The C 300 powertrain employs a 2.0 litre version of the same turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, and here the larger capacity engine yields outputs of 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, the latter figure up the previous 370 Nm, and now present from 2,000 to 3,000 rpm. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed 9G-Tronis automatic gearbox.

For the C 200, this means a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 246 km/h, while the C 300 does the same acceleration benchmark measure in six seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The larger dimensions of the W206 relative to its W205 predecessor mean that rear occupants now get 35 mm more knee room and 13 mm more headroom, while elbow room is up 22 mm and 15 mm for front and rear occupants, respectively. Luggage compartment capacity remains as before at 455 litres.

In both variants of the W206 C-Class in Malaysia, the interior features a 12.3-inch free-standing instrument panel, complemented by a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, the latter measuring just one inch smaller than the unit in the flagship S-Class.

Both the instrumentation and infotainment screens offer three display styles – Discreet, Sporty, Classic – along with three modes; Navigation, Assistance and Service. Both screens can be shown in a choice of seven colour schemes, matching the ambient lighting throughout the car’s cabin.

W206 C 200 Avantgarde interior – click to enlarge

For the infotainment itself, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) setup supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, joined by MBUX Navigation Premium along with an LTE module for Mercedes me connect services.

In terms of upholstery, both the C 200 Avantgarde and C 300 AMG Line get Artico faux leather dashboard coverings and nappa-look beltlines, while variant-specific items are ilver grey diamond-pattern accents and a silver grey criss-cross pattern centre console in the C 200 Avantgarde, while the C 300 AMG Line gets metal weave trim inlays and a mixed texture metal effect veneer for its centre console.

Seating also differentiates the two, where the C 200 gets comfort seats while the C 300 receives sports seats. Meanwhile for the driver, the steering wheel in each variant is also differently styled.

The AMG Line trim package brings a different steering wheel design

Also on the standard equipment list are power-adjustable front seats, Keyless-Go and start, Thermatic automatic climate control, wireless charging for the front section, rain sensing wipers, illuminated side sill panels, rear window roll-up sunblinds and remote boot closing. For chassis, both variants also get Agility Control with selectable damping and Dynamic Select.

On the safety front, passive kit includes seven airbags, while active safety kit includes active lane keeping assist, cruise contriol, active blind spot assist, active brake assist, a lane tracking package, a tyre pressure monitoring system and active parking assist with Parktronic. In this section, the two variants are differentiated by their camera sets; the C 300 has a 360-degree setup, while the C 200 gets by with a reverse camera.

From launch, the W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in eight exterior colours – Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Selenite Grey, Cavansite Blue and an addition from the Manufaktur palette, Hyacinth Red.

The price? Go for the Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde wears a price tag of RM288,334, while the Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line is tagged at RM330,681. Both prices are on-the-road, without insurance. Which of these will it be for you?

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line