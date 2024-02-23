2024 Mercedes-Benz C350e now in Malaysia – W206 PHEV with 313 PS, 117 km EV range; fr RM355k est

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / February 23 2024 6:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has introduced the C350e AMG Line to the fifth-generation (W206) C-Class range. The new plug-in hybrid variant is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang and is currently listed with an estimated price of RM355,000 on-the-road without insurance.

It joins the existing C200 Avantgarde that goes for RM292,888 and replaces the C300 AMG Line that was previously priced at RM333,888. The latter was confirmed by MBM during a press conference following the reveal, and a quick check of the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website revealed the C300 spec sheet has indeed been removed.

The C350e features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 129 PS (127 hp or 95 kW) and 440 Nm, which is integrated into the nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

This setup yields a total system output of 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 550 Nm, which is good for top speed of 245 km/h (0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds), or 140 km/h if running purely on electricity. On that mention, the C350e has a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 25.4 kWh that enables an all-electric range of up to 117 km following the WLTP standard – the battery is covered by a six-year/100,000-km warranty on top of the usual four-year manufacturer warranty.

For context, the fourth-generation (W205) C300e facelift, which was previewed in Malaysia way back in June 2019, had a 13.5-kWh battery for up to 50 km of electric-only range. That model was never launched here – we did get the pre-facelift model though – so the return of a PHEV variant for the C-Class means the G20 BMW 330e now has a direct rival.

In terms of charging, the C350e supports AC charging at a max capacity of 11 kW, with a full charge taking two hours when plugged into a charger capable of that output power. Unlike in Thailand, the Malaysian-spec C350e does not come with DC fast charging at 50 kW, which is capable of getting the battery from a 0-80% state of charge within 20 minutes.

Standard equipment for the C350e includes the AMG Line package, which is represented by a grille insert featuring a star mesh pattern, sporty front and rear bumpers, more prominent exhaust finishers as well as a rear diffuser-like element. This is accompanied by the Night Package that adds black trim on the exterior. The C350e is the only W206 C-Class variant that comes with self-levelling air suspension on the rear axle to compensate for the battery’s weight, while the front stays on steel springs.

Other items are Digital Light LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels, Thermatic dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a Nappa leather sports steering wheel, Artico man-made leather upholstery, metal-weave trim, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, manual sunblinds for the left and right rear doors, a wireless charging pad, Guard 360, Keyless-Go, AMG floor mats and Hands-Free Access.

Infotainment is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which is linked to an 11.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display. The system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes with a LTE communications module for Mercedes me connect services, a fingerprint scanner and augmented reality for navigation.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the C350e is equipped with, Pre-Safe, pre-installation for Distronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist as well as the Parking package with a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a 360-degree camera.

