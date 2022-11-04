In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 4 November 2022 1:52 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz has launched the W206 C 350 e plug-in hybrid in Thailand, arriving in the Land of Smiles for the 2023 model year in sedan form with the AMG Dynamic trim specification. This has launched in the country at a price of 3,350,000 baht (RM423,472), Bangkok Post reported.

This packs a 1,999 cc turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 204 hp at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, which is paired with a 129 hp/440 Nm electric motor to yield a total system output of 313 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

This output figures match those of the PHEV C-Class that is badged as the C 300 e in Europe, where the model is also offered in a station wagon bodystyle.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e PHEV, European market

The electric drive portion of its powertrain draws from the onboard 25.4 kWh battery that offers a pure EV range of over 100 km on the WLTP cycle, says Mercedes-Benz, and fully electric operation can reach speeds of up to 140 km/h. With the full petrol-electric hybrid powertrain engaged, the top speed of the C 350 e (C 300 e in Europe) is 245 km/h.

Charging for the PHEV W206 C-Class takes around 30 minutes through a DC fast charger at 50 kW, or two hours via an AC charger at 11 kW from a three-phase wallbox. According to Mercedes-Benz, the drive battery in the plug-in hybrid W206 C-Class is positioned so that there is no longer a step in the boot floor.

Equipment for the Thai-market C 350 e AMG Dynamic includes Artico leather upholstery, a multi-function sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless smartphone charging, LTE communication for the Mercedes me connected services, and more.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e PHEV, European market

Safety kit on the 2023 C 350 e for Thailand includes automatic lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, vehicle door alert, tyre pressure warning and driver fatigue warning, automatic parking assistance, speed limiter, cruise control and electronic stability programme (stability control). Passive safety kit includes five three-point seatbelts, front and side airbags, side curtain airbags and driver’s knee airbag.

The plug-in hybrid W206 C-Class arrives in Thailand after the German sedan was launched in Singapore in January this year, where the C 180 and C 200 mild-hybrid models were scheduled to be joined by the C 300 e plug-in hybrid as well.

Now, with each of our neighbours to our north and south having received the PHEV W206 C-Class, might it be Malaysia’s turn next? The current, W206-generation C-Class was launched locally in February, arriving with a two-variant line-up comprised of the C 200 Avantgarde and the C 300 AMG Line.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C300e plug-in hybrid in Europe