European-market W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been launched in Singapore, and the fifth-generation sedan arrives in the city-state in two variants – the C 180 AMG Line at S$255,888 (RM794,189) including COE, and the C 200 Avantgarde at S$279,888 (RM868,851) including COE.

Both the C 180 and C 200 variants in Singapore are powered by the manufacturer’s M254 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid powertrain, both assisted by a 20 hp/200 Nm electric motor and powered by a 1 kWh battery.

While the internal combustion engine in the C 180 is rated for 170 hp and 250 Nm of torque, the petrol unit is more powerful in the C 200, rated at 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The mild-hybrid W206 C-Class duo in Singapore will be joined by the 2.0 litre 313 hp/550 Nm C 300 e plug-in hybrid variant with an all-electric range of 100 km, which is estimated to reach the Singapore market in a month’s time.

European-market W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

As for the mild-hybrid launch variants, fuel consumption for both are rated at an identical 6.8 l/100 km, with the C 200 naturally the stronger performer; 0-100 kmh is done in 7.3 seconds and top speed is 246 km/h, while the C 180 does 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 231 km/h.

Exterior kit for the C 180 AMG Line, as the name suggests, is the AMG styling kit including side skirts as well as 18-inch wheels, while its interior gets metal-look trim and the flat-bottomed, two-tier steering wheel. Meanwhile, the C 200 Avantgarde trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels, open-pore wood trim and aluminium inserts, gloss black centre console and a three-spoke, fully round multifunction steering wheel.

Inside, the 2022 C-Class for the Singapore market gets the MBUX infotainment system as standard, with both launch variants getting a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display as well as a 12.3-inch driver’s instrumentation panel. Mobile phone connectivity is via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with both supporting wireless operation.

European-market W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, AMG Line interior

Standard interior equipment includes keyless entry and go, powered seat adjustment, ambient lighting, and Artico synthetic leather upholstery in the C 180. The more powerful C 200 variant adds a 360-degree camera setup, hard drive-based navigation, and MBUX AR navigation that directs users to switch on the display screen. Buyers of the C 180 can add these features at a premium of S$9,100 (RM28,236).

Overall, the W206 C-Class measures 4,751 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,438 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,865 mm, which makes it 10 mm, 30 mm and 25 mm longer in the front and rear overhangs, and wheelbase, respectively. This generation’s sedan is also 10 mm wider and 9 mm lower than the W205 sedan.

The expanded exterior dimensions translate to more interior space inside the W206 C-Class, and relative to the W205, the new car offers 35 mm more knee room and 13 mm more headroom for the rear seat occupants, with elbow room gains of 22 mm in the front seats and 15 mm at the back. Luggage capacity continues to be 455 litres.

