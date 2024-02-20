2024 W206 Mercedes-Benz C350e teased for Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / February 20 2024 11:01 am

It is the coming together of “the best of all worlds”, reads the Facebook teaser by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, and if the ‘new world’ can be presumed to be battery-electric vehicles, the one that has already been around should be internal combustion; the mix of both would mean a plug-in hybrid.

In terms of the W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class that arrived on the Malaysian market in February 2022, a W206-shaped PHEV would mean the arrival of the C 350 e that has gone on sale in Thailand priced at 3,350,000 baht (RM423,472) in November 2022.

Specifications for the PHEV in neighbouring Thailand finds a 1,999 cc turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 204 hp at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, combined with a 129 hp/440 Nm e-motor for combined outputs of 313 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e PHEV, European market

On the electric side, a 25.4 kWh battery offers a full EV range of more than 100 km on the WLTP testing protocol, and the C 350 e (known as the C 300 e in Europe) can reach 140 km/h in fully electric operation. With the full petrol-electric ensemble engaged, top speed is a claimed 245 km/h.

Charging the plug-in hybrid W206 C-Class supports up to 50 kW DC and will take as little as 30 minutes, or two hours from a 11 kW AC wallbox. The electric drive battery in the PHEV W206 is positioned so there is no longer a step in the boot floor, as there was in the W205 equivalent.

For reference, equipment in the C 350 e that goes on sale in Thailand in AMG Dynamic trim gets Artico leather upholstery, a multi-function sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless smartphone charging, and LTE communication for the Mercedes me connected services, among others.

Exact specifications for the Malaysian-market C 350 e will be revealed at its launch, which will be soon as the post by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia indicates that the model will be shown at Plaza Arkadia in Desa Park City, Kuala Lumpur from February 23 to 25.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C300e plug-in hybrid in Europe

