2024 W206 Mercedes-Benz C350e teased for Malaysia

2024 W206 Mercedes-Benz C350e teased for Malaysia

It is the coming together of “the best of all worlds”, reads the Facebook teaser by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, and if the ‘new world’ can be presumed to be battery-electric vehicles, the one that has already been around should be internal combustion; the mix of both would mean a plug-in hybrid.

In terms of the W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class that arrived on the Malaysian market in February 2022, a W206-shaped PHEV would mean the arrival of the C 350 e that has gone on sale in Thailand priced at 3,350,000 baht (RM423,472) in November 2022.

Specifications for the PHEV in neighbouring Thailand finds a 1,999 cc turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 204 hp at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, combined with a 129 hp/440 Nm e-motor for combined outputs of 313 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e PHEV, European market

On the electric side, a 25.4 kWh battery offers a full EV range of more than 100 km on the WLTP testing protocol, and the C 350 e (known as the C 300 e in Europe) can reach 140 km/h in fully electric operation. With the full petrol-electric ensemble engaged, top speed is a claimed 245 km/h.

Charging the plug-in hybrid W206 C-Class supports up to 50 kW DC and will take as little as 30 minutes, or two hours from a 11 kW AC wallbox. The electric drive battery in the PHEV W206 is positioned so there is no longer a step in the boot floor, as there was in the W205 equivalent.

For reference, equipment in the C 350 e that goes on sale in Thailand in AMG Dynamic trim gets Artico leather upholstery, a multi-function sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless smartphone charging, and LTE communication for the Mercedes me connected services, among others.

Exact specifications for the Malaysian-market C 350 e will be revealed at its launch, which will be soon as the post by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia indicates that the model will be shown at Plaza Arkadia in Desa Park City, Kuala Lumpur from February 23 to 25.

W206 Mercedes-Benz C300e plug-in hybrid in Europe

Comments

  • Elements on Feb 20, 2024 at 11:18 am

    Buy this brand. 1 month already spoilt

    Well-loved. Like or Dislike: Thumb up 151 Thumb down 37
    Reply
    • Kea Was on Feb 20, 2024 at 11:53 am

      Are you sure because the northern religious political guys will tell you how uplifting or better it is than Asian brands eventhough they do not have money to pay their own Civil Servants as revealed back in 2018.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 22
      Reply
      • Mango on Feb 20, 2024 at 12:26 pm

        This is no politics okay. Before you comment, read on what people said. There are so many truths on why many people criticize Merc these days

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 26 Thumb down 3
        Reply
    • Isaac on Feb 20, 2024 at 12:16 pm

      As expected, Mercedes fans won’t take any criticsm lightly lmao and yet somemore spending their time for downvoting people complaints. Stop ass licking Mercedes or any other company you stupid fools

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 43 Thumb down 2
      Reply
  • anonymous on Feb 20, 2024 at 11:42 am

    didn’t they already try this here with the previous gen c class and eventually had to scrap it (not sure if because Malaysians preferred the regular ICE engine or due to the countless issues the older car had)? either way, gone are the days you see Mercedes’ out and about because they have priced themselves out of the competition despite their competition being bmw. dunno what Mercedes malaysia is thinking but i guess they truly don’t want us plebs driving their cars i suppose.
    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • EV Car Mafia on Feb 20, 2024 at 12:45 pm

      You are very true on the attitude of MB in Malaysia.
      At least if they produced reliable cars for the claimed prize range, it would have been more acceptable.

      But, Phev is always a tempting option provided the price is right and the product is reliable. It does help in the transition from ice to ev.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
      • Adolf's vehicle of choice on Feb 20, 2024 at 1:33 pm

        Substandard quality is a worldwide phenomenon. Just that our ckd cars have laziness added into the assembly process

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
  • Kraft on Feb 20, 2024 at 11:43 am

    Later, got incident like so many cases like A Class, CLA, EQ got caught fire not here but everywhere. E Class and many S Class where also not work properly that goes viral too.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 64 Thumb down 17
    Reply
  • Thed on Feb 20, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    Not sure what MBM is doing. Their sales in 2023 fell short compared to their Bavarian best friend/rival BMW, their EV strategy is falling flat on its face because they’re pursuing only high-end market with subpar products, and now they’re bringing in subpar C350e again… as if the W205 didn’t teach them anything better. If you’re in the C-class Facebook you’ll see lots of electronic and sensor issues on W206. Good luck.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

