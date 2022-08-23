In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2022 11:30 am / 7 comments

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line (left), C200 Avantgarde (right); CBU version

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially launched the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the W206 C-Class, which first arrived as a fully-imported (CBU) model in February this year.

As revealed by dealers earlier, the variant line-up remains the same as before, starting with the base C200 Avantgarde that retails at RM287,888, which is RM12,000 less than the SST-inclusive price of the CBU version. It’s the same story for the top-spec C300 AMG Line, as it’s now RM17,000 cheaper in CKD form at RM327,888. Included with each purchase is a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

“The C-Class has been our bestselling model to date. Since its introduction as the 190, over 10.5 million Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been delivered globally and we are confident this new localised C-Class will be well-accepted by our customers,” said Sagree Sardien, CEO and president of MBM.

“As part of our continuous commitment to the local market in the luxury automotive sector, the C-Class which debuted earlier this year, is now proudly assembled in our production facility in Pekan and will further cater to the individual requirements of our esteemed customers. We are excited and confident to continue the success story of our best-selling model in Malaysia,” she added.

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde (CKD) spec sheet; click to enlarge

As far as specifications go, the new CKD variants are nearly identical to their CBU counterparts. Both still come with turbocharged four-cylinder engines that are assisted by an integrated starter generator (ISG) that can provide a temporary boost of 20 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) and 200 Nm.

The C200 is powered by a M254 1.5 litre unit that delivers 204 PS (201 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the C300 gets the 2.0 litre version of the M254 with 258 PS (255 hp) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm – both engines are paired a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels.

On the equipment front, the CKD variants gain two new features over the CBUs, including the addition of hands-free access for the powered boot and Pre-Safe, the latter being Mercedes-Benz’s anticipatory occupant protection system.

Beyond these additions, the rest of the kit list is unchanged from before. The C200 comes with the Avantgarde styling package, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, Agility control suspension with selective damping, Dynamic Select, LED High Performance headlamps, powered front seats with memory function, a wireless phone charger, Keyless-Go, Artico man-made leather, Thermatic automatic climate control and an ambient lighting system.

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line (CKD) spec sheet; click to enlarge

Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as an 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, both of which are powered by the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that includes an LTE module for Mercedes me connect services as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the C200 is equipped with Active Blind Spot Assist, the Lane Tracking package, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, passive cruise control, the Parking package with a reverse camera and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic.

The C300 builds upon the C200 by gaining the AMG styling package, 19-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys, sports seats (the C200 gets comfort seats), AMG floor mats, a Nappa leather steering wheel (the C200 gets normal leather) and a 360-degree camera.

