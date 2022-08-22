In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2022 8:19 pm / 2 comments

The fifth-generation W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was first launched in Malaysia as a fully-imported (CBU) model back in February this year. Shortly after going on sale, we reported that the executive sedan was sold out in March, and that the C-Class’ order book has since been switched to the locally-assembled (CKD) version that will be introduced in the second half of 2022.

It appears a launch could take place soon, as Mercedes-Benz dealers in Malaysia have begun posting up spec sheets with pricing for the W206 CKD, which will once again be offered in two variants just like its CBU counterpart.

The range starts with the C200 Avantgarde that retails at RM287,888, making it RM12,000 less when compared to the SST-inclusive price of the CBU version. The range-topping C300 AMG Line is also cheaper in CKD form, as it is priced at RM327,888 – full RM17,000 less.

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde (CKD) spec list; click to enlarge

In terms of equipment, the CKD variants are nearly identical to the CBU ones, although there are still some minor differences. The powered boot on both CKD variants now come with hands-free access, and the safety kit now includes Pre-Safe, which is the carmaker’s anticipatory occupant protection system.

The C300 in particular also gets silver grey diamond-pattern trim on the inside, which replaces the previous metal-weave trim. This is accompanied by a silver grey criss-cross pattern centre console (like in the C200) in place of the CBU’s mixed texture metal effect veneer (referred to as metal structure).

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line (CKD) spec list; click to enlarge

As for engines, the two available variants are powered by turbocharged four-cylinder units that feature an integrated starter generator (ISG) capable of providing a boost of 20 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) and 200 Nm.

The C200 gets a M254 1.5 litre mill that serves up 204 PS (201 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. Higher up the line-up, the C300 gets the 2.0 litre version of the M254 with 258 PS (255 hp) and 400 Nm from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm. A 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission is standard for both engines. We’ve already sampled both, so do check out our written and video reviews.

