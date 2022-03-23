In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 23 March 2022 1:46 pm / 6 comments

The W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was launched in Malaysia last month, arriving as a full CBU import. Either Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) brought in very few units or customers are really that impressed by the new car, because despite the inflated initial prices, the compact executive sedan is already sold out.

Breaking the news was MBM vice president of marketing and sales Michael Jopp in an interview yesterday, who added that the C-Class’ order book has now been switched to the locally-assembled CKD version. “Market response I would say has been outstanding, actually better than we anticipated. So the CBU units are sold out and customers that are now showing interest is going to be for the CKD model.”

During the launch, it was revealed that local assembly in Pekan, Pahang will kick off in the second half of the year. This means that the CKD C-Class will not be eligible for the government’s sales and service tax (SST) rebate that ends on June 30, barring any more extensions.

To recap, pricing for the CBU C-Class started at RM288,334 for the C 200 Avantgarde, rising up to RM330,681 for the C 300 AMG Line – making them around RM37,000 to RM39,000 more expensive than the previous CKD models.

Although some of that premium will have come from the new model changeover and the higher kit count, the SST on CBU cars also makes up much of the price increase, even at the half rate currently being applied (CKD cars are fully exempted from SST). As such, expect a more modest decrease for the CKD C-Class this time around.

