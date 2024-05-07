2024 Mercedes-Benz C350e official price in Malaysia – RM338,888 OTR; PHEV with 313 PS, 117 km EV range

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has revealed the official price of the C350e AMG Line that was introduced to us back in February this year. The plug-in hybrid variant of the fifth-generation (W206) C-Class retails for RM338,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is the same as the C300 AMG Line it replaces while being less than the original estimate of RM355,000.

Like the C200 Avantgarde – the only other C-Class variant you can buy here – the C350e AMG Line is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang. On the mention of the base C-Class variant, the price gap between that and the C350e AMG Line is RM42,000.

For the money, the C350e comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. This accompanied by an electric motor rated at 129 PS (127 hp or 95 kW) and 440 Nm, which is integrated into the nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

The total system output is 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 550 Nm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h. When running purely on electricity, the sedan can travel for up to 117 km following the WLTP standard and maxes out at 140 km/h.

Power for the electric motor is supplied by a 25.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that supports AC charging at a max capacity of 11 kW, with a full charge taking two hours. The battery is covered by a six-year/100,000-km warranty that goes on top of the usual four-year manufacturer warranty. It should also be noted the C350e is the only W206 C-Class variant that comes with self-levelling air suspension on the rear axle to compensate for the battery’s weight, with steel springs at the front.

In terms of kit, the C350e comes standard with the AMG Line package that includes grille insert featuring a star mesh pattern, sporty front and rear bumpers, more prominent exhaust finishers as well as a rear diffuser-like element. The Night Package is also included and adds black trim and mirrors caps to the exterior.

Other items that come standard are Digital Light LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels, Thermatic dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a Nappa leather sports steering wheel, Artico man-made leather upholstery, metal-weave trim, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, manual sunblinds for the left and right rear doors, a wireless charging pad, Guard 360, Keyless-Go, AMG floor mats and Hands-Free Access.

Infotainment inside the C350e is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which is represented on an 11.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display. The system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes with a LTE communications module for Mercedes me connect services, a fingerprint scanner and augmented reality for navigation.

2024 Mercedes-Benz C350e AMG Line Malaysia spec sheet; click to enlarge

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the C350e is equipped with, Pre-Safe, pre-installation for Distronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist as well as the Parking package with a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a 360-degree camera.

At RM338,888, the C350e AMG Line is RM30,000 more than its direct rival, the facelifted BMW 330e M Sport that sells for RM303,888 with the extended warranty and service package. However, the Mercedes-Benz PHEV sedan has more power and provides more electric-only range. Which one would you go for?

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz C350e AMG Line in Malaysia

