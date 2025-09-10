Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line launched in Malaysia – CKD, 19-inch AMG alloys, 360 camera, RM292,888

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan James Tan / September 10 2025 4:23 pm

Joining the C200 Avantgarde and C350e AMG Line in the non-AMG W206 C-Class sedan range in Malaysia is the Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line. Priced at RM292,888, OTR before insurance for Peninsular Malaysia, the vehicle is set to start making its way to customers from October.

We’re told that eventually, this C200 AMG Line will see the C200 Avantgarde out; the latter is now officially priced at RM296,888 but is being offered with up to RM25k off via #MYMercedesRewards. Likewise, the C350e AMG Line’s official price tag is currently RM349,888, but #MYMercedesRewards is offering as much as RM70k off.

Locally-assembled (CKD) in Pekan like its siblings, the C200 AMG Line features an AMG front apron with large air inlets, a diffuser-look rear apron, a three-pointed-star-patterned grille and twin tailpipes.

Those 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels (one inch bigger than the C350e’s!) hide upgraded front brakes, which feature enlarged, perforated discs and callipers with ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering.

Inside, you’ll find a flat-bottomed Nappa leather sports steering wheel with perforated grips, brushed stainless steel AMG sports pedals and black velour mats with AMG lettering.

Like the C350e, you get the Parking Package with 360 camera (front, side, rear, virtual 3D bird’s eye view thanks to four cameras). There’s also USB Package Plus, which gives you six USB-C ports and two 12-volt sockets for your charging needs.

It’s still a C200, so it has a 204 PS/300 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine that’s assisted by an integrated starter generator which can provide a temporary 23 PS/200 Nm boost. The gearbox is a 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto.

You continue to get Agility control suspension with selective damping, Dynamic Select, LED High Performance headlamps with adaptive highbeam assist, powered front seats with memory, a wireless phone charger, Artico man-made leather, Thermatic auto climate control, ambient lighting, a hands-free boot, a 12.3-inch instrument panel and an 11.9-inch centre touch-screen.

