15 March 2022 3:32 pm

The W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has finally arrived in Malaysia. Presently, the all-new compact executive is available in two variants – C 200 Avantgarde and a C 300 AMG Line. Both are fully-imported units, but will make the transition to local assembly in the second half of the year.

In terms of powertrain, the C 200 has reverted to using a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, but this is the newer M254 variant, which replaces the M264 found in the W205 model. Upgrades to the 48-volt electrical system include a new integrated starter generator, helping produce a total output of 204 PS at 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm.

The C 300 also uses the M254 engine, albeit in its 2.0 litre guise. Output remains the same at 258 PS, but torque is up from 370 Nm to 400 Nm. Both engines are paired with the familiar 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds and a 246 km/h top speed for the C 200, while the C 300 brings the 0-100 km/h time down to six seconds and gets to a higher 250 km/h maximum speed.

There are eight exterior colours available for the CBU C-Class – Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Selenite Grey, Cavansite Blue and a Manufaktur shade called Hyacinth Red. The C 200 Avantgarde is priced at RM288,334, while the C 300 AMG Line goes for RM330,681. Compare the specifications of both C-Class variants on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde, CBU

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line, CBU