2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Malaysia – W214 E200 mild hybrid and E350e PHEV, RM356k to RM419k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / September 12 2024 11:21 am

At last, after nearly seventeen months of waiting, the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has finally landed in Malaysia. As expected, the sixth generation of Stuttgart’s stalwart executive sedan comes CKD locally assembled from Pekan right from the off, with two electrified variants offered at launch.

Prices start at RM355,888 for the mild hybrid E200 Avantgarde (around RM4,000 cheaper than the non-M Sport 520i with the five-year warranty and service package), rising up to RM418,888 for the E350e AMG Line plug-in hybrid.

Compared to the previous facelifted W213, the E200 is RM14,000 more expensive than before, while the E350e is some RM19,000 costlier than the outgoing E300. These figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

Both models are powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to an electric motor and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The difference is in how much power the motor produces, and with the E200, the specs are pretty straightforward, with the integrated starter-generator (ISG) motor simply providing accelerative boost:

Mercedes-Benz E200 Avantgarde – RM355,888

2.0 litre M254 turbo four-cylinder engine

204 PS at 5,800 rpm, 320 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm

Electric motor – 23 PS, 205 Nm of torque

Nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds

Top speed 240 km/h

Fuel consumption 6.7 to 7.2 litres per 100 km

The E350e – badged the E300e in other markets – keeps the same engine but bumps up electric power significantly. That, plus a much larger battery, not only improves performance (albeit at the cost of top speed, strangely) but also ensures the car can travel on electric power alone – much farther, in fact, than practically every other PHEV on the road today. The stats are as follows:

Mercedes-Benz E350e AMG Line – RM418,888

2.0 litre M254 turbo four-cylinder engine

204 PS at 5,800 rpm, 320 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm

Electric motor – 129 PS, 440 Nm of torque

Total system output 313 PS, 550 Nm of torque

Nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

25.4 kWh lithium-ion battery

0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds

Top speed 236 km/h

Pure electric range 100 to 118 km

Fuel consumption 0.6 litres per 100 km

Compared to the pre-facelifted W213 E350e sold here, the W214 has a much larger battery (25.4 kWh versus just 6.2 kWh). This means that despite the increased performance, the new car manages to more than triple the old model’s electric range, from 33 km to 118 km. The car can be driven on electric power alone at speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Unlike the smaller C350e, the car can support DC fast charging at up to 55 kW, taking the battery from 10 to 80% charge in around 20 minutes (a full charge takes about 30 minutes). With an 11 kW on-board charger, a full charge from an AC wallbox charger will take around two hours.

Suspension is fairly basic on both these cars, which come as standard with a steel-sprung Agility Control setup and passive frequency selective dampers. Oddly, it’s the less sporty E200 that gets a 15 mm lower ride height, which the E350e does without. No rear-wheel steering here, either.

Built on the second-generation Modular Rear Architecture (MRA2), the W214 E-Class measures 4,950 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,468 mm tall, making it just 15 mm longer, 28 mm wider and eight millimetres taller than the W213; its 2,961 mm wheelbase is also only 22 mm longer. Against the also-new G60 BMW 5 Series, the Merc is 110 mm shorter, 20 mm narrower and 47 mm lower but has a 61 mm longer wheelbase.

At first glance, the W214’s proportions and general body shape appear to have barely changed compared to its predecessor, but the design language has been substantially altered. The front end is particularly striking, featuring a hexagonal grille (with a dinner plate-sized Mercedes logo on both models, but no illumination) set inside a black “mask” – the latter providing a visual link with its fully-electric EQ siblings.

The front graphic also ties together the distinctive double-bubble headlights that reference the “four-eyed” E-Classes of old. Sadly, the E200 only gets basic reflector LED lamps; the Digital Light projectors are reserved for the E350e, as is the adaptive high beam function replacing the E200’s simple automatic system.

Moving to the side, the W214 gains illuminated flush pop-out door handles as standard to reduce drag, while the W213’s single shoulder line has been broken up into two, emphasising the front and rear fenders. Moving to the rear, you’ll find full-width taillights, again with the double-bubble design.

This being a modern Mercedes, the W214 is chock-full of Three-pointed Stars, forming the chrome grille pins and even, rather ostentatiously, the taillight graphics. Adding some sportiness is the E350e’s AMG Line kit, consisting of a more aggressive front bumper, deeper side skirts with chrome inserts and a rear diffuser integrating the (fake) twin tailpipes. It also rides on 20-inch multi-spoke AMG alloy wheels, replacing the 19-inch turbine-style rollers on the E200; both feature normal tyres and come with a tyre repair kit.

If the exterior has been gently evolved in parts, the interior is a wholesale revolution – only the steering wheels of the two models have been carried over from the previous E-Class. This revamp is centred around the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and its screens – a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a larger 14.4-inch infotainment touchscreen.

As with other recent Mercs, the centre screen incorporates the air-con controls and receives a zero-layer interface, putting commonly-used functions on the screen together with the navigation screen. The third-gen MBUX can now learn the driver’s habits and suggest the automation of certain functions as part of “routines”, similar to Focus Modes on an iPhone.

Elsewhere, the voice control dispenses with the “Hey Mercedes” activation keyword (when you’re driving alone, that is), meaning you can simply talk to the car to activate certain features. There’s also now a digital key that works with iPhones and Apple Watches through ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, as well as an app store with a wild selection of third-party apps. These include TikTok, Angry Birds and even videoconferencing apps like Zoom and Webex.

Why are all those apps there? Because the E350e gains a selfie camera atop the dashboard to take photos and videos and make calls. And that’s not all – the PHEV model also receives a second 12.3-inch passenger screen, forming part of the MBUX Superscreen. This display works with the driver attention monitor camera to dim the screen if it senses the driver is looking over, preventing potential distraction. On this variant, the instrument display has also been upgraded to display a 3D effect, again using the driver camera.

Aside from the Superscreen, the E350e is differentiated through prominent active ambient lighting and AMG Line components such as the split-spoke steering wheel and alloy pedals. Both the E200 and E350e get a Nappa-look Artico faux leather dashboard (new on the E200) and open-pore black ash wood decor, but on the E200, this extends to the dash – again covered with illuminated Three-pointed Stars. The boot measures a whopping 615 litres on the E200 but only 460 litres on the E350e, owing to the larger battery.

Standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, exterior logo projection, dual-zone auto climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory and lumbar adjustment, Artico upholstery, rear powered windscreen and manual side window sunshades, augmented reality navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven speakers, park assist, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Splurge the extra dosh on the E350e and you’ll receive heated and ventilated genuine leather seats, a panoramic glass sunroof and a 21-speaker, 730-watt Burmester 4D surround sound system, replete with front seat backrest inducers. You also get acoustic glass on all four side windows, but the climate control remains a dual-zone system – a downgrade over the W213 E300’s triple-zone setup.

Safety-wise, the E-Class finally gets the Driver Assistance Plus package as standard, enabling Level 2 semi-autonomous driving across the range. The bundled features include autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, evasive steering assist, emergency stop assist and blind spot monitoring.

Also standard is Pre-Safe Impulse Side, with uses inflatable seat side bolsters to push the front occupants towards the centre of the vehicle in the event of a side collision. Nine airbags, including knee and rear side airbags, are fitted to both models.

The W214 E200 in particular represents rather good value vis-à-vis the previous W213 model. For a relatively small additional outlay, you now get features like larger wheels, a 360-degree camera system, a hands-free powered boot lid and the aforementioned Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features. What do you think of the price and specs? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.