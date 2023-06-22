W214 E-Class – this is what the standard dashboard looks like without the Superscreen option

In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 22 June 2023 3:24 pm / 6 comments





When the Mercedes-Benz W214 E-Class was unveiled, we had a look at the new ‘Superscreen’ option, which is basically similiar to the concept of the EQS Hyperscreen but scaled down for implementation on the E-Class. But the Superscreen, which includes a front passenger screen as well as a selfie camera, is optional, so what does the E-Class interior look like without the Superscreen?

Well, we have the answer now in a photo posted by Mercedes-Benz on their Instagram account. The standard MBUX screen basically looks like a tablet stock onto the dashboard’s wooden panel, which in this particular car has a pinstripe design. The fancy ambient lighting still looks to be there, which means it is a separate option from the Superscreen.





As mentioned, the MBUX Superscreen when specified includes a selfie and video camera mounted atop the dashboard, and packs an entertainment suite with a host of third-party applications. Available from launch in Europe are TikTok, the Angry Birds game, Webex, Zoom as well as the Vivaldi browser.

While the front passenger can watch dynamic content on a dedicated front passenger screen, the driver will be blocked from viewing the content on the front passenger display to avoid screen-based distraction.

Fancy a light show to go with your music? Active Ambient Lighting coordinates frequencies in colour tones and brightness, and is beat-synchronous with “practically no time lag,” says Mercedes-Benz.