W214 E-Class – this is what the standard dashboard looks like without the Superscreen option

When the Mercedes-Benz W214 E-Class was unveiled, we had a look at the new ‘Superscreen’ option, which is basically similiar to the concept of the EQS Hyperscreen but scaled down for implementation on the E-Class. But the Superscreen, which includes a front passenger screen as well as a selfie camera, is optional, so what does the E-Class interior look like without the Superscreen?
Well, we have the answer now in a photo posted by Mercedes-Benz on their Instagram account. The standard MBUX screen basically looks like a tablet stock onto the dashboard’s wooden panel, which in this particular car has a pinstripe design. The fancy ambient lighting still looks to be there, which means it is a separate option from the Superscreen.
As mentioned, the MBUX Superscreen when specified includes a selfie and video camera mounted atop the dashboard, and packs an entertainment suite with a host of third-party applications. Available from launch in Europe are TikTok, the Angry Birds game, Webex, Zoom as well as the Vivaldi browser.
While the front passenger can watch dynamic content on a dedicated front passenger screen, the driver will be blocked from viewing the content on the front passenger display to avoid screen-based distraction.
Fancy a light show to go with your music? Active Ambient Lighting coordinates frequencies in colour tones and brightness, and is beat-synchronous with “practically no time lag,” says Mercedes-Benz.
Comments
Prefer hardware knobs. easier to reach without looking away from the road.
You prefer it, cuz your head is 1
Mercedes models is almost full of touchscreen and can lead problems, should be like other brands where there have some buttons even more on screens including touchscreen
The dashboard look really tacky like chinese-design either way
its made in china. that screen.
W213 facelift is better looking than W214, as overall