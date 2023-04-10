Mercedes-Benz has announced that the next generation E-Class codenamed W214 will make its world premiere on April 25 2013. The unveiling will be viewable live on YouTube and on Mercedes-Benz’s own livestreaming platform.
We’ve already had a preview of the new E-Class’ interior before this back in February 2023 when Mercedes-Benz dropped a bunch of teaser images showing how the new W214’s dashboard will look like. It features a design that appears to be inspired by the brand’s flagship EV sedan, the EQS.
While the interior design isn’t a radical departure from existing models, Mercedes-Benz did go to great lengths to cram as much technology into the cabin as possible. There’s even a selfie camera which allows users to participate in online video conferences and take photos or videos when the car is stationary.
At launch, Mercedes-Benz says the E-Class will support TikTok, the Angry Birds game, the Vivaldi browser as well as Webex and Zoom. The entertainment portal Zync is also included for streaming services.
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Routinen ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Routines ( Display content may differ from series status )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Social Media im Fahrzeug: TikTok ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen. Die Funktionen auf dem Beifahrer-Display sind teilweise zum Marktstart der E-Klasse noch nicht verfügbar und dann abhängig vom jeweiligen Fahrzeugmodell, der individuellen Konfiguration und dem jeweiligen Markt. ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Social Media in Car: TikTok ( Display content may differ from series status. Some of the functions on the passenger display are not yet available at the market launch of the E-Class and then depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market. )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Video-Streaming, On-Demand-Inhalte, Sport, Nachrichten und vieles mehr mit dem Entertainment-Portal ZYNC ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen. Die Funktionen auf dem Beifahrer-Display sind teilweise zum Marktstart der E-Klasse noch nicht verfügbar und dann abhängig vom jeweiligen Fahrzeugmodell, der individuellen Konfiguration und dem jeweiligen Markt ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Video streaming, on-demand content, sports, news and more with the entertainment portal ZYNC ( Display content may differ from series status. Some of the functions on the passenger display are not yet available at the market launch of the E-Class and then depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market. )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Mit Webex ist Video-Conferencing im Auto möglich ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Video conferencing is now possible in the car with webex ( Display content may differ from series status )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Mit ZOOM ist Video-Conferencing im Auto möglich ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Video conferencing is now possible in the car with ZOOM ( Display content may differ from series status )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: Informationen entlang der Route ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: Information along the route ( Display content may differ from series status )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: ENERGIZING COMFORT steigert dein Wohlbefinden ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen. Die Funktionen auf dem Beifahrer-Display sind teilweise zum Marktstart der E-Klasse noch nicht verfügbar und dann abhängig vom jeweiligen Fahrzeugmodell, der individuellen Konfiguration und dem jeweiligen Markt. ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: ENERGIZING COMFORT enhances your wellbeing ( Display content may differ from series status. Some of the functions on the passenger display are not yet available at the market launch of the E-Class and then depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market. )
Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse | 2023: ENERGIZING COMFORT – Komfort für alle Sinne ( Displayinhalt kann von Serienstand abweichen. Die Funktionen auf dem Beifahrer-Display sind teilweise zum Marktstart der E-Klasse noch nicht verfügbar und dann abhängig vom jeweiligen Fahrzeugmodell, der individuellen Konfiguration und dem jeweiligen Markt. ) // Mercedes-Benz E-Class | 2023: ENERGIZING COMFORT – Comfort for all senses ( Display content may differ from series status. Some of the functions on the passenger display are not yet available at the market launch of the E-Class and then depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market. )
yawn, so basically an enlarge c class or shrunk s class with a stupid screen inside, meh, volvo best