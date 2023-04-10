In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 10 April 2023 7:33 am / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the next generation E-Class codenamed W214 will make its world premiere on April 25 2013. The unveiling will be viewable live on YouTube and on Mercedes-Benz’s own livestreaming platform.

We’ve already had a preview of the new E-Class’ interior before this back in February 2023 when Mercedes-Benz dropped a bunch of teaser images showing how the new W214’s dashboard will look like. It features a design that appears to be inspired by the brand’s flagship EV sedan, the EQS.

While the interior design isn’t a radical departure from existing models, Mercedes-Benz did go to great lengths to cram as much technology into the cabin as possible. There’s even a selfie camera which allows users to participate in online video conferences and take photos or videos when the car is stationary.

At launch, Mercedes-Benz says the E-Class will support TikTok, the Angry Birds game, the Vivaldi browser as well as Webex and Zoom. The entertainment portal Zync is also included for streaming services.