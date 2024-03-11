2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ revealed – W214 PHEV with up to 612 PS, 101 km electric range

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / March 11 2024 8:06 pm

It’s been nearly a full year since the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was revealed, but Stuttgart has finally pulled the covers off the first AMG-badged model. This is the Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid 4Matic+, a plug-in hybrid model that offers up a serious boost in firepower.

Much of that comes from the proven 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six that on its own produces 14 PS and 40 Nm of torque more than the previous E53. Thanks to higher boost, a retuned ECU and increased cooling, outputs are rated at 449 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 560 Nm between 2,200 and 6,100 rpm. But that’s not all, of course, because the puny 48-volt mild hybrid system of old has been jettisoned in favour of a much more powerful electric motor.

This motor, still sandwiched between the engine and the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox, pushes out 163 PS and 480 Nm. Put all that together and you get 585 PS and 750 Nm of torque, and if you enable the Race Start launch control feature (only available with the AMG Dynamic Package), power is boosted to a stratospheric 612 PS – the same as the outgoing E63.

Equipped with the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the E53 sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds (4.0 seconds without Race Start). Buyers of the AMG Driver’s Package get the electronic limiter bumped up to a 280 km/h top speed.

Unlike the latest four-cylinder C63 S E Performance, the E53 has a comparatively large 28.6 kWh battery (21.22 kWh usable, as part of the battery’s capacity is reserved to provide ample electric boost), delivering a pure electric range of between 93 and 101 km on the WLTP cycle. Fuel consumption is rated at a relatively low 8.6 to 9.2 litres per 100 km.

Under the skin, the E53 rides on steel springs and AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers; the suspension has been better insulated to make it more quiet when the car’s in all-electric mode. As per the CLE53, the front wheel arches have been stretched by 11 mm on either side to fit a wider front track – something previously reserved for the full-fat “63” models.

Elsewhere, the rear axle mounts have been made stiffer, while the chassis electronics, steering and stability control have been retuned for a sportier driving experience. You also get additional bracing on the strut towers, under the engine and on the rear axle, plus standard rear-wheel steering that goes up to 2.5 degrees.

The W214 E-Class’ slightly bulbous design has been sharpened up with the usual AMG aesthetic enhancements, such as the Panamericana grille, A-wing design front bumper, front fender gills, deeper side skirts, a boot lid spoiler and a large rear diffuser with quad (thankfully real, not always a given on a Mercedes these days) round exhausts.

As standard, the E53 comes with an illuminated grille and 19-inch alloy wheels, although 20- and 21-inch rollers are also available as an option. These hide sizeable brake discs that measure 370 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear, clamped by four-piston front and single-piston rear callipers; they’re connected to an electromechanical brake booster that blends regenerative and friction braking.

Inside, the E-Class’ tech-heavy interior is embellished with an AMG Performance flat-bottomed steering wheel with AMG-specific rotary controls, power-adjustable AMG sports seats (AMG Performance buckets optional) and Artico faux leather and Microcut suede upholstery. You can, of course, spec the E53 with the MBUX Superscreen, consisting of 12.3-inch instrument and passenger screens and a 14.4-inch centre touchscreen. There are also unique AMG menus, including for the optional AMG Track Pace lap timer.

For a bit more money, you can purchase the AMG Dynamic Plus package that adds dynamic engine mounts, electronic locking rear differential, composite front brakes (390 mm discs, six-piston callipers) and the aforementioned Race Start feature, plus Microcut grips on the steering wheel.

Customers who order the car within the first year of production can also opt for the Edition 1 model, which adds Manufaktur Alpine Grey or matte Opalite White Magno paint, 21-inch AMG black forged alloys with a machined rim, “Edition” hub caps, the AMG Exterior Night Package I and II and matching black brake callipers.

Also fitted are carbon fibre door mirror caps and rear spoiler, AMG silver chrome fuel filler cap, black Nappa leather upholstery, yellow contrast stitching, yellow illuminated AMG side sill plates and lots of Edition 1 badges. The MBUX Superscreen and Edition 1 indoor car cover also come as standard.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.