2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe debuts – 3.0L inline-six with electric turbo, ISG; 449 PS, 600 Nm

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / December 6 2023 12:24 pm

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the performance AMG version of the CLE Coupe, which is a model introduced by the carmaker in July this year to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. The new Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe makes its debut with a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine that produces 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm.

According to the company, the inline-six engine is an upgraded version of the M256, which is now designated as the M256M. Improvements include optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings as well as optimised injection.

There’s also a new exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric additional compressor (for double forced induction) that offers an increase in boost pressure by 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar, which enables peak torque to hit 600 Nm in overboost for up to 12 seconds. Outside that window, the engine will deliver a continuous torque output of 560 Nm from 2,200 to 5,000 rpm. The electric turbocharger and electric compressor also provide better response and benefits drivers especially in medium speed ranges, the company noted.

There’s also efficiency to go along with the grunt thanks to the second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) that is integrated into the bell housing of the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission. This component is part of a 48-volt electrical system and provides short-term boosting with 23 PS (23 hp or 17 kW) of power and 205 Nm, recuperation, load point shifting, cruising and a much smoother start-stop function.

Together with the company’s fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, the CLE53 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h, or 270 km/h when optioned with the AMG Driver’s Package.

Other driving related systems include a braking setup that consists of perforated and internally ventilated discs measuring 370 mm with four-piston fixed calipers at the front, while the rear ones are 360 mm with single-piston floating calipers.

The CLE53 also comes with AMG Ride Control suspension with steel springs and adaptive adjustable dampers, which have three modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+) to choose from. There’s also three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering as well as rear-wheel steering, the latter capable of operating at a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees.

Spend more money for the AMG Dynamic Plus package and you get an additional Race drive mode that has a drift mode. The package also includes the AMG performance steering wheel in Microcut microfibre with buttons to pick driving programmes and other dynamic settings, red-painted brake calipers with AMG lettering and active engine mounts.

Visually, the CLE53 shares most of the design cues seen on the more subdued variants, but is boasts more presence thanks to its more aggressive front apron with larger air inlets. The flared front and rear fenders, along with the wheels (19-inch default, 20-inch optional) also see a wider track by 58 mm at the front and 75 mm at the rear.

With the optional AMG Optics package, the performance coupe is made even more sporty thanks to additional flics on the front and rear aprons, a more pronounced spoiler lip on the boot lid and a diffuser board between the circular tailpipe trims. Other visual add-ons come in the form of AMG Night and AMG Carbon packages.

It’s much the same story on the inside, with the layout being pretty much the same as the Mercedes-Benz model, albeit with AMG-specific touches. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) the drives the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch central touchscreen come with AMG-specific functions and displays.

The standard integral seats are trimmed in Artico man-made leather and Microcut black microfibre, with AMG graphics and red contrast topstitching that pairs well with the red seat belts and glossy carbon trim. Of course, you can opt for other upholsteries and trims, along with AMG performance seats if you really need the amp up the interior sportiness.

