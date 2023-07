2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – W214 E220d, E300 de, E400 e PHEV and E450 4Matic sedan in latest images

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 28 July 2023 11:30 am / 5 comments

First unveiled in April this year, the W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class entered its 10th generation wearing a three-box sedan silhouette with larger dimensions to benefit interior accommodation.

In the new model, luggage capacity has grown to 540 litres and its wheelbase of 2,961 mm is 20 mm longer than that of its W213-generation predecessor. The latest, W214-generation E-Class measures 4,949 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,468 mm tall.

Here, Mercedes-Benz has released new images for the W214 E-Class in E 220 d, E 300 de, E 400 e 4Matic and E450 4Matic variants, showing more of the variants that have gone on sale in Europe this Northern Hemisphere summer.

The mild-hybrids in the W214 E-Class range from launch are the E 220 d (left) and the E 450 4Matic (right) – click to enlarge

Of these, there are two mild hybrids, the E 220 d and E 450 4Matic as well as two plug-in hybrids, the E 300 de and E400 e 4Matic, represented by one diesel and one petrol for each powertrain type.

The E 220 d features a 1,993 cc inline-four cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 197 hp at 3,600 rpm and 440 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 2,800 rpm, here driving the rear wheels (Europe also gets a 4Matic version). This propels the car along the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 7.6 seconds and on to a 238 km/h top speed.

The petrol mild-hybrid unit in the range at launch is represented by the E 450 4Matic, packing a six-cylinder petrol unit that outputs 381 hp from 5,800 – 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,800 – 5,000 rpm, and these outputs are sent to all four wheels. This does 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Of the plug-in hybrids, there are the E 300 de PHEV diesel, which outputs 313 PS and 700 Nm of torque in total system outputs, while the E 400 e 4Matic petrol PHEV produces 381 PS and 650 Nm of torque in total system output.

PHEVs in the range from launch are the diesel E 300 de (left) and the petrol E 400 e 4Matic (right) – click to enlarge

Both the diesel E 300 de and petrol E 400 e 4Matic incorporate a 129 PS/440 Nm electric drive motor, drawing energy from a 25.4 kWh battery (19.5 kWh usable). The E 400 e 4Matic does 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Suspension for the W214-generation E-Class is by a four-arm multi-link setup in front and a five-link layout at the rear, with Agility Control steel-sprung suspension and adjustable damping as standard on the mild-hybrid variants, and ride height is 15 mm lower than on the PHEVs.

Air suspension is optional as part of the Technology pack, bringing Airmatic with ADS+ continuously variable damping. Rear-axle steering is also optional, yielding up to 4.5 degrees of rear-wheel steer to reduce the car’s turning circle by 90 cm.

Inside, the Superscreen infotainment display takes centrestage in the W214 E-Class cabin, incorporating selfie and video camera atop the dashboard with an entertainment suite bringing a variety of third-party applications. Active Ambient Lighting coordinates lighting sequences with the music played through the audio system.

For driver assistance systems, the W214 E-Class includes Active Distance Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reverse camera and Speed Limit Assist.

Optionally available is Driving Assistance Plus, which adds Active Steering Assist as a lane-keeping function. In the W214, when lane markings are no longer clearly visible and Active Steering Assist is no longer available, the system will alert the driver by vibrating the steering wheel.

The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale in Europe in the northern hemisphere summer of 2023, and the first batch of customer units are expected to arrive in showrooms in Europe in autumn.

2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E 220d

2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E300 de

2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E400e 4Matic

2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

GALLERY: 2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

