2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class review – W214 E200, E350e tested ahead of Malaysian launch

It’s been well over a year since the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was revealed to the world, but the sixth-generation executive sedan is finally coming to Malaysia, with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) teasing that the car is “coming soon.” Ahead of its local launch, the company sent our man Hafriz Shah to Vienna, Austria to drive the new model in mild and plug-in hybrid forms.

Succeeding the very popular W213 model, the new W214 receives a significant redesign (including some ostentatious Three-pointed Star taillights) and a fully-revamped interior. The latter debuts the MBUX Superscreen, which consists of a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 14.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and a second 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. There’s even a “webcam” atop the dashboard that can be used for video conferencing services such as Zoom and Webex.

Globally, the W214 will be offered with a wide range of petrol and diesel powertrains, all featuring some form of electrification. For the first time, Malaysia will have a fully-electrified E-Class lineup, starting with the mild hybrid E200 that utilises a 204 PS/320 Nm 2.0 litre M254 turbocharged four-cylinder engine, coupled with a 23 PS/220 Nm electric motor.

Returning to the lineup is the E350e plug-in hybrid (badged the E300e in other markets). This boosts the electric motor to 129 PS and 440 Nm of torque, providing a total system output of 313 PS and 550 Nm. A 25.4 kWh battery delivers an all-electric range of between 97 and 115 km on a single charge.

With the W214 set to do battle with the also-new G60 BMW 5 Series in Malaysia, has Mercedes gone far enough to revitalise arguably its most important model? And does the car have enough substance to offset the slightly vain Tristar-heavy design? Watch Hafriz’s review below.

