Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / March 29 2024 2:43 pm

It’s been nearly a year since the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shown, but the sixth-generation executive sedan has finally landed in ASEAN. Shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the new car is being offered in Thailand in diesel mild hybrid and petrol plug-in hybrid models, with no pure petrol variant in sight (yet).

The good news is that despite the greater sophistication, the starting price has held station at 3,990,000 baht (RM517,100) for the E220d AMG Line. The car you see here is the PHEV version, the E350e AMG Dynamic, which costs 4,250,000 baht (RM550,700).

Engine options include a 2.0 litre OM654 four-cylinder turbodiesel in the E220d that produces 192 PS at 3,600 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,800 rpm. Sandwiched between it and the nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox is a 23 PS/220 Nm electric motor that forms part of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Fuel consumption is rated at between 4.8 and 5.5 litres per 100 km.

This E350e – badged as the E300e everywhere else – is instead powered by a 2.0 litre M254 turbo petrol mill, churning out 204 PS and 350 Nm. You also get a 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor to provide a total system output of 313 PS and 550 Nm, enabling the car to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 236 km/h.

Meanwhile, combined fuel consumption is rated at between 0.5 and 0.8 litres per 100 km. A 25.4 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of between 97 and 115 km on a single charge. In the Land of Smiles, the E350e can be charged with a DC fast charger at up to 55 kW, taking 30 minutes for a full charge.

As the variant names suggest, both models come with the AMG Line bodykit, along with the rather showy three-pointed star graphic on the grille (with a gloss black surround, just like the EQ electric models) and even the LED taillights. Standard equipment includes LED High Performance reflector headlights and 19-inch five-spoke AMG alloy wheels.

Moving up to the E350e nets you the classier Digital Light projector headlights, an illuminated grille and 20-inch multi-spoke alloys. Inside, the E220d and E350e are fitted with the MBUX Superscreen that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 14.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and a second 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

The E220d is also fitted with powered, heated and ventilated front sports seats with memory and lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery, gloss black interior trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, an interior camera, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Exclusive to the E350e are a head-up display, active ambient lighting, acoustic glass for the windscreen and side windows, open-pore black ash wood trim, the MBUX Interior Assistant and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Safety-wise, the E-Class comes as standard with seven airbags, stability control and the Driving Assistance Plus package that includes autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, park assist and adaptive high beam.

GALLERY: W214 Mercedes-Benz E350e at BIMS 2024

