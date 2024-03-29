Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

It’s been nearly a year since the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shown, but the sixth-generation executive sedan has finally landed in ASEAN. Shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the new car is being offered in Thailand in diesel mild hybrid and petrol plug-in hybrid models, with no pure petrol variant in sight (yet).

The good news is that despite the greater sophistication, the starting price has held station at 3,990,000 baht (RM517,100) for the E220d AMG Line. The car you see here is the PHEV version, the E350e AMG Dynamic, which costs 4,250,000 baht (RM550,700).

Engine options include a 2.0 litre OM654 four-cylinder turbodiesel in the E220d that produces 192 PS at 3,600 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,800 rpm. Sandwiched between it and the nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox is a 23 PS/220 Nm electric motor that forms part of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Fuel consumption is rated at between 4.8 and 5.5 litres per 100 km.

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

This E350e – badged as the E300e everywhere else – is instead powered by a 2.0 litre M254 turbo petrol mill, churning out 204 PS and 350 Nm. You also get a 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor to provide a total system output of 313 PS and 550 Nm, enabling the car to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 236 km/h.

Meanwhile, combined fuel consumption is rated at between 0.5 and 0.8 litres per 100 km. A 25.4 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of between 97 and 115 km on a single charge. In the Land of Smiles, the E350e can be charged with a DC fast charger at up to 55 kW, taking 30 minutes for a full charge.

As the variant names suggest, both models come with the AMG Line bodykit, along with the rather showy three-pointed star graphic on the grille (with a gloss black surround, just like the EQ electric models) and even the LED taillights. Standard equipment includes LED High Performance reflector headlights and 19-inch five-spoke AMG alloy wheels.

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Moving up to the E350e nets you the classier Digital Light projector headlights, an illuminated grille and 20-inch multi-spoke alloys. Inside, the E220d and E350e are fitted with the MBUX Superscreen that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 14.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and a second 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

The E220d is also fitted with powered, heated and ventilated front sports seats with memory and lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery, gloss black interior trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, an interior camera, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Exclusive to the E350e are a head-up display, active ambient lighting, acoustic glass for the windscreen and side windows, open-pore black ash wood trim, the MBUX Interior Assistant and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Safety-wise, the E-Class comes as standard with seven airbags, stability control and the Driving Assistance Plus package that includes autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, park assist and adaptive high beam.

GALLERY: W214 Mercedes-Benz E350e at BIMS 2024

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k
Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517k

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Learn more:

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ E200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Mar 29, 2024 at 8:04 pm

    This looks so outdated and overpriced now

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • T20 on Mar 29, 2024 at 8:15 pm

    Bring into mesia quick before HVGT! I don’t care what ppl say about merc quality. Those are pain in the butt naysayers who stretched their repayment capacity to borrow then komplen x3

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 