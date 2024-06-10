2024 BMW 520i in Malaysia – 2.0T mild-hybrid petrol with 208 hp/330 Nm; fr RM333k OTR without insurance

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 10 2024 5:50 pm

BMW Malaysia has announced official pricing for the G60-generation 520i sedan that was shown in Malaysia last month. The locally assembled (CKD) 520i starts at RM332,800 as a base, while the addition of the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package with five-year warranty and service package at RM26,900 brings the price to RM359,700 on-the-road without insurance.

The 520i sedan serves as the entry point to the G60 5 Series range that also includes the 601 PS/820 Nm i5 M60 dual-motor battery-electric model, which has been given an estimated price of RM480,000.

Here, the 520i houses the B48 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine that produces 208 hp and 330 Nm of torque, and integrates a 48-volt electrical architecture. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 520i to do 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Inside, the cabin of the 520i differs in terms of equipment as found in the i5 eDrive40 and M60 variants, with the electric sedan variants getting M Sport equipment with the three-spoked steering wheel whereas the 520i gets a two-spoked item.

Instrumentation as well as infotainment comes courtesy of the BMW Curved Display setup that is comprised of a 12.3-inch driver instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter also accessible through the iDrive controller. Front seat occupants in the 520i also get a wireless smartphone charging tray.

Advanced driver assistance systems in the 2024 520i include Driving Assistant Plus, which packs camera- and radar-based assistance systems including Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Lane Departure Warning.

Available exterior colours for the G60 BMW 520i in Malaysia are Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, and Cape York Green Metallic, while colours for the Veganza perforated trim upholstery in the interior are quilted black or espresso brown.

2024 BMW 520i, official images

2024 G60 BMW 520i in Malaysia

2024 G60 BMW 520i with M Performance parts

