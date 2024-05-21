BMW i5 M60 launched in Malaysia – up to 601 PS, 0-100 km/h 3.8 secs, up to 516 km range, RM480k est

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 21 2024 9:29 am

Six months after the launch of the regular BMW i5 comes the high-output M Performance variant, the i5 M60 xDrive. Sporting double the driven wheels and almost double the horsepower, this more potent model fleshes out the G60 5 Series range alongside the also-new 520i petrol.

Being that it’s more powerful than the standard eDrive40, it’s no surprise that the M60 is quite a bit dearer, with an estimated price of RM480,000, around RM80,000 more than the eDrive40. This includes the optional five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of scheduled maintenance.

The M60 retains the eDrive40’s 340 PS (250 kW) rear electric motor but throws in a second 261 PS (192 kW) front motor for a total system output of 517 PS (380 kW) and 795 Nm of torque. That’s in normal driving – you can access significantly more power by selecting Sport mode and activating either M Sport Boost (accessed by pulling on the “Boost” steering paddle) or M Launch Control, which dial the powertrain to 11.

Here, the motors produce a sum total of 601 PS (442 kW) and 820 Nm, flinging the M60 from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 230 km/h. Meanwhile, an 83.9 kWh battery delivers a claimed range of between 455 and 516 km of WLTP-rated range; given the high specs and the fitment of the largest available wheels, expect the range of the Malaysian-spec model to trend towards the lower end.

As per the eDrive40, the M60 can support up to 205 kW of DC fast charging, taking 34 minutes to top up the battery from zero to 80% and delivering up to 156 km of range every ten minutes. It can also accept up to 22 kW of AC charging power – something first added to the eDrive40 earlier this year – to provide a full charge in 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Power isn’t all that makes an M Performance model, so of course there are a few chassis upgrades as well. In Malaysia, the car comes as standard with the top-dog Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which not only adds M-tuned dampers but also introduces 48-volt active roll stabilisation (with an Active Roll Comfort function that keeps the car level over uneven surfaces) and rear-wheel steering.

On the outside, the M60 initially looks very similar to the eDrive40, wearing that car’s M Sport bodykit. But extra M badging and some subtle tweaks help a discerning eye to differentiate it, including a more open double kidney grille (still with the illuminated Iconic Glow surrounds) and distinctive M dual-arm door mirrors.

Added to that is the M Sport Pro package, adding a gloss black grille and door mirrors on top of the usual window trim, plus black M Shadow Line adaptive LED headlights, darkened taillights and a boot lid lip spoiler. Red M Sport brakes hide behind 21-inch BMW Individual style 954 two-tone alloy wheels – the same ones fitted to the eDrive40 before being deleted earlier in the year (presumably to make space for this car).

Inside, the M60 continues to feature the Live Cockpit Professional, outfitting the curved widescreen display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto of course comes as standard, as does an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

In terms of safety, the M60 is fitted with the Driving Assistant Professional package, adding autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, emergency lane assist and emergency stop assist. You also get the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera and Remote 3D View.

