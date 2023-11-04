2024 BMW i5 launched in Malaysia – G60 5 Series EV is at PACE Nov 4-5; eDrive40, 340 hp, 582 km; RM420k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / November 4 2023 9:48 am

The BMW i5 is now officially launched in Malaysia. The full EV kicks off the rollout of the G60 5 Series generation that will also include mild hybrid internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids – these will probably surface here next year. The car that was just unveiled at PACE 2023 is the i5 eDrive40, one of two globally available BEV G60s; the other being the i5 M60 xDrive that will come later.

The CBU imported i5 eDrive40 M Sport is going for RM419,800 on-the-road without insurance. The RRP includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme, an eight-year or 160,000 km battery warranty and roadside assistance. Monthly instalments with the Easy Drive Financing Plan starts from RM4,677.

The i5 eDrive40 is powered by a single rear-mounted motor with 313 PS and 400 Nm of torque. With My Mode Sport and Sport Boost/Launch Control function engaged, it’s 340 PS/430 Nm max, and 0-100 km/h is done in 6.0 seconds flat. Top speed is 193 km/h and you can choose from a range of Iconic Sounds crafted by famed composer Hans Zimmer.

With an 83.9 kWh battery in the floor pan, the base i5’s WLTP range is up to 582 km. If you’re running out of charge, the new Max Range function increases range by up to 25% by limiting power, speed (90 km/h) and deactivating comfort functions. Charging via an AC wallbox at 11 kW will take eight hours and 15 minutes from 0-100%, while DC fast charging (max rate 205 kW) from 10-80% SOC takes 34 minutes.

As this is the first of a new generation of 5 Series, let’s talk about the G60. Unlike Mercedes-Benz’s separate, parallel range of electric cars (EQS and S-Class are completely different cars for instance), Munich is incorporating BEVs into their regular range as a powertrain option – this means that the i5 can simply be described as a 5 Series that runs on electric.

As we found out driving the i5 in September, it being ‘just a 5 Series’ is a fantastic thing. This is an EV that’s satisfying to drive, with a ‘just right’ feeling to the controls and comfort/dynamics that you’d expect in a new 5 Series. Throw in the latest tech and a swanky, spacious interior (closer to the 7 now) and you have a great all-rounder. Our full review here.

If the G60 looks substantial, it actually is, in all directions – the clearly three-box sedan is now over five metres long at 5,060 mm (+97 mm) and width is 1.9 metres (+32 mm), while overall height is up by 36 mm to 1,515 mm. The 2,995 wheelbase is longer by 20 mm. Boot space is a generous 490 litres – there’s no EV compromise as the i5 was part of the G60 plan from the start.

There’s no i7-style mega grille for one of BMW’s two core models, as they can’t afford to make the 5 polarising, but there are still elements to get used to with the G60. Compared to the more organic flow of the F10 and G30, the latest 5er eschews gentle curves and surfacing – this ‘reduced’ design language is best illustrated on the sides, where the doors panels are flat and handles flush.

The sides are relatively tall too, something the black-painted area between the wheels attempt to visually counter (the ‘hockey stick’ vent from the G30 is gone). There’s a ‘5’ logo at the tail-end of the daylight opening, but more obvious changes include the straight tail lamps that are not unlike an X5’s (no more ‘L’ shaped) and the bonnet valley in which the BMW logo sits. The distinctive ‘Iconic Glow’ outline of the kidney grille, i7-style, is present too.

Malaysia is of course getting the i5 eDrive40 in M Sport form, as we’re generally not really into the ‘luxury look’ for our premium cars. M Sport comes with sportier bumpers at both ends and plenty of gloss black trim. Want to know how the G60 looks in base, non-M Sport form? We have a full live gallery here. The wheels on our car are massive 21-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic 954 wheels in two-tone, with staggered tyres – it’s the same rim you see in official launch images.

As for the rest of the kit related to driving, notable items include adaptive LED headlights, Adaptive Suspension Pro and Integral Active Steering (four-wheel steering).

Inside, the i5, which runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8.5, is filled to the brim with kit. Taking full advantage of the tax-free window for CBU EVs, the i5 eDrive40 comes with a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera in the roof (for fun as well as security, can be viewed on the My BMW app), the BMW Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument panel with a 14.9-inch touchscreen display, and the beautiful BMW Interaction Bar.

The latter is a softly illuminated crystal-like trim that was first seen in the i7 limo. The colours change as they react to controls, and the M-style red and blue combo is really nice. Matching the fancy bar are polished glass crystal elements and ‘Aluminium Rhombicle’ trim.

Audio is courtesy of an 18-speaker, 655W Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. This is the top of the line option for the model, higher than the Harman Kardon system that some would have expected. As for upholstery, BMW Malaysia chose Leather Merino in Black and Copper Brown instead of the non-cow Veganza leather that’s newly available for the G60.

Something new is Proactive Care, a new customer service system that is integrated into the i5. PC includes Condition Based Service (CBS), Accident Assistance (A-Call), Live Diagnosis and Digital Tyre Diagnosis. In the event that immediate servicing is required while on the road, the system will trigger an alert that will guide the driver to the nearest dealership.

BMW Max Performance Charging curve – click to enlarge

Finally, not mentioned in the press release but new to BMW’s EVs is Max Performance Charging. Not related to the maximum charging rate, MPC smoothens out the drop off in charging power (typical pattern shoots up to max upon plug-in before reducing gradually), which used to be stepped, like in the iX. Starting off at full charging power is also applicable at higher SOCs, and not just when near empty.

These characteristics help you to get more juice in, more quickly. The i5’s architecture is 400V, but with MPC, charging performance is ahead of 400V rivals and gets close to 800V levels, BMW says.

Finally, the colour options are Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Phytonic Blue Metallic. Once again, the duty-exempted BMW i5 eDrive40 is priced at RM419,800 on-the-road excluding insurance, with the full five-year warranty and service package.

It’s a lot of car for the money, and some car it is too – our full review of the G60 i5 here.

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

