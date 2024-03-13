2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport revised in Malaysia – 22 kW AC charging, smaller wheels, RM300 more

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 13 2024 12:49 pm

Barely four months after its launch, the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport has already seen its first revision in Malaysia. The electric executive sedan has had its kit list rejigged for 2024, including one big new addition and a few notable omissions.

First, the price – the i5 is now more expensive, but only to the tune of RM300, retailing at RM399,800 on-the-road without insurance. That’s with the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with the five-year warranty and six-year maintenance package, this figure jumps to RM420,100.

We’ll start with the good news – the i5’s three-phase AC onboard charger has been upgraded from 11 kW to 22 kW, halving the time it takes for a full charge from 8 hours and 15 minutes to 4 hours and 15 minutes. Of course, the car still accepts up to 205 kW of DC fast charging power, topping up the 83.9 kWh battery from zero to 80% in 34 minutes.

Now we come to the bad news – some standard equipment has been deleted to keep the price roughly the same. For a start, the handsome 21-inch BMW Individual Style 954M two-tone alloy wheels have been replaced by smaller 20-inch Style 939M rollers. You also lose out on the panoramic glass roof, ventilated seats and crystal controls, the latter including the iDrive rotary selector.

The rest of the kit list is the same as before and includes adaptive LED headlights, Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grilles, keyless entry with BMW Digital Key Plus, push-button start and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 14.9-inch centre touchscreen and a head-up display, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Qi wireless charger.

Elsewhere, you’ll find power-adjustable sports seats with adjustable lumbar and driver’s side memory, four-zone climate control, rear sunshades, adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers and Wilkins sound system, park assist, a 360-degree camera system with remote 3D view, an interior “selfie” camera and a hands-free powered boot lid.

In terms of driver assists, the i5 comes fully equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional package. This includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear collision warning, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and a door opening warning.

The mechanicals have also been left untouched, the eDrive40 being powered by a single rear motor that produces 340 PS and 430 Nm of torque – enough for it to get from zero to 100 km/h in six seconds flat. Top speed is rated at 193 km/h, while its quoted range is up to 582 km on the WLTP cycle.

Last but not least, BMW Malaysia has announced the i5 now comes in more colours, with Sophisto Grey Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic and Fire Red Metallic joining the existing Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Phytonic Blue Metallic. Inside, you can now choose Merino leather in Silverstone white instead of the usual black or Copper Brown. Watch Hafriz’s review of the BMW i5 here.

