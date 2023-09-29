BMW i5 G60E – specs listed on Malaysian website; eDrive40, M60 xDrive; up to 601 PS, 582 km EV range

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 29 2023 10:14 am

BMW Malaysia has listed preliminary specifications for the BMW i5 on its official website, a few months after the all-electric sedan made its debut back in May this year. The company has already been accepting registrations of interest for a while, and we’re now getting some details of what to expect.

In terms of variants, the model page lists the eDrive40 and M60 xDrive, the latter being the more performance-focused option. Both use the same lithium-ion battery but the eDrive40 comes with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, while the M60 xDrive gets a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive.

Each powertrain has specific nominal outputs as you’d expect, although the figures can be increased when certain modes are engaged. Here are all the facts and figures of the i5’s variants:

BMW i5 eDrive40

Electric motor output: 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 400 Nm

Electric motor output with My Mode Sport and Sport Boost/Launch Control function engaged: 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 430 Nm

Battery capacity: 81.2 kWh net (84.3 kWh gross)

Range (WLTP): 497 to 582 km

0-100 km/h time: Six seconds

Top speed: 193 km/h

BMW i5 M60 xDrive

Electric motor output: 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 795 Nm

Electric motor output with My Mode Sport and M Sport Boost/M Launch Control function engaged: 601 PS (593 hp or 442 kW) and 820 Nm

Battery capacity: 81.2 kWh net (84.3 kWh gross)

Range (WLTP): 455 to 516 km

0-100 km/h time: 3.8 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

As for charging, the i5 duo can handle a maximum AC input of 11 kW, with a full charge from 0-100% taking four hours and 15 minutes (eDrive40) or four hours and 25 minutes (M60 xDrive). Peak DC charging capacity is the same for both at 205 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 30 minutes. On the model page, BMW Malaysia lists a few example routes for each variant from Kuala Lumpur to either Kuantan, Singapore or Krabi, including any potential stops for charging.

In the configurator section, we’re presented with quite a number of appearance packages, colours, wheels, upholsteries and interior trims. Further down, available equipment mentioned include the Iconic Glow kidney grille, Dynamic Light Carpet, a panoramic glass sunroof, BMW Interaction Bar, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, BMW Curved Display with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, AirConsole games and Driving Assistant Professional.

Do keep in mind that what’s mentioned here isn’t indicative of what customers will be able to buy, so we’ll have to wait till we get a proper spec sheet. Aside from the fully electric i5, we should also expect BMW Malaysia to offer petrol and plug-in hybrid versions of the latest G60 5 Series, although these options won’t benefit from the current electric vehicle (EV) incentives offered by the government.

GALLERY: G60E BMW i5 M60 xDrive

GALLERY: G60E BMW i5 eDrive40

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.