2024 BMW 520i M Sport in Malaysia gallery – 2.0T mild hybrid; from RM350k, RM17k more than non-M Sport

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 6 2024 12:59 pm

Here’s a gallery of the BMW 520i M Sport, which was added to the local G60 5 Series line-up earlier this month. Retailing at RM349,800 on-the-road without insurance, the new 520i M Sport is RM17,000 more than the non-M Sport variant that launched earlier in May this year.

Keep in mind that the price mentioned for the 520i M Sport is without the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package that includes a five-year warranty and service. With it, RM26,900 is added for a grand total of RM376,700.

The differences between the two 520i variant are primarily aesthetic, with the M Sport having a more aggressive-looking exterior accompanied by M High-gloss Shadowline accents and 19-inch double-spoke style 935 M bicolour alloy wheels.

By comparison, the non-M Sport has a “tamer” exterior with satin aluminium accents and 19-inch aerodynamic style 934 bicolour grey wheels. Both variants get the Iconic Glow kidney grille as standard.

Similarly, the interior of the 520i duo features upholstery in perforated and quilted Veganza leather, front sports seats and an anthracite headliner. However, the M Sport pairs these with aluminium rhombicle trim and dark silver M accents and an M leather steering wheel, while the non-M Sport gets fine-wood grey blue ash trim with dark silver accents.

One tech advantage that the 520i M Sport gets is augmented reality view for the head-up display, which is absent on the lesser 520i. Beyond these differences, the rest of the kit list is identical for both variants.

2024 BMW 520i M Sport spec sheet (top), 520i (bottom); click to enlarge

Standard items are passive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, four-zone climate control, Comfort Access with a powered tailgate, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, ambient lighting, rolled sunshades, a wireless charging pad, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen) and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Driver assistance systems for the car bundled under the Driving Assistant Plus includes Active Cruise Control with stop and go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant and Lane Departure Warning. Also included as standard is the Parking Assistant Plus.

Mechanically, the 520i M Sport is identical to the 520i, with a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine – featuring a 48V mild hybrid system – providing 208 PS (205 hp or 153 kW) and 330 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance figures are the same too, with the 0-100 km/h done in 7.5 seconds and top speed at 230 km/h.

