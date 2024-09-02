2024 G60 BMW 520i M Sport now in Malaysia, RM350k

2024 G60 BMW 520i M Sport now in Malaysia, RM350k

Three months after introducing the BMW 520i at the Malaysia Autoshow, BMW Malaysia has announced a M Sport version of the entry-level G60, with the BMW 520i M Sport rolling in at a base price of RM349,800, RM17k more than the standard 520i. With a BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package with five-year warranty and service for RM26,900 included, the car is priced at RM376,700 on-the-road without insurance.

External accoutrements include a M Sport package, 19-inch double-spoke 935 M bicolour wheels and M high-gloss shadowline trim, which enhances the sedan with a more athletic look. Inside, the 520i M Sport’s cabin has been enhanced by M anthracite headliner, M accents in dark chrome as well as aluminium rhombicle trim and an M Sport design three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Standard equipment includes a BMW Curved Display, comprising a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Harman Kardon HiFi audio system and a BMW Interaction Bar, which together with the ambient lighting allows the driver to tailor the mood to suit individual preferences. The car also features a front wireless mobile charging tray, along with Connected Drive Services and Connected Package Professional.

Mechanically, the M Sport has the same running gear as the base 520i, with a B48 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine – featuring 48V mild hybrid architecture – providing 208 hp and 330 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance figures are likewise identical to the base 520i, with the 0-100 km/h done in 7.5 seconds and top speed at 230 km/h.

Driving assistance systems for the car consist of a raft of items under Driving Assistant Plus, which provide camera- and radar-based assistance systems including Active Cruise Control with stop and go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant and Lane Departure Warning. Also included as standard is the Parking Assistant Plus.

Four exterior colours are available for the M Sport, these being Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic and Oxide Grey Metallic, the first three similar to that offered for the base 520i. Like the latter, the M Sport gets Veganza perforated upholstery, available in quilted black or espresso brown.

  Hindsight is often 20/20 on Sep 02, 2024 at 5:59 pm

    I’m a G30 owner and it’s my 2nd 5-series. I’m contemplating replacing it with this exact model but I’m afraid of potential buyer’s remorse. I know design is subjective but I’m just unconvinced by this new design. And those wheels don’t really shout “premium” imo. No adaptive suspension and vegan leather are both “negatives” to me. Should I wait for the 530i next year?

  shaw on Sep 02, 2024 at 6:20 pm

    Not very M-sporty choice of colour selection,

    Like wheres the blue? Racing green ? Red?

