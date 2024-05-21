2024 BMW G60 520i in Malaysia – 208 hp/330 Nm 2.0T mild-hybrid, Driving Assistant Plus; RM340k estimated

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 21 2024 11:01 am

Joining its battery-electric siblings in the G60 5 Series range – including the i5 M60 that was just launched in Malaysia today – is the BMW 520i, a locally-assembled (CKD) model that comes in at an estimated price of RM340,000, according to BMW Group Malaysia.

This serves as the entry point to the G60 BMW 5 Series range that packs a mild-hybrid powertrain, featuring the B48 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 208 hp and 330 Nm of torque, incorporating 48-volt architecture that brings the electric component to its propulsion.

Driveline is to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and thus equipped the G60 520i does the 0-100 km/h sprint benchmark in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Rolling stock is by 19-inch aero alloy wheels in the 934 bicolour grey design/colour scheme, here shod in tyres measuring 245/45R19 in front and at the rear. Suspension layout is common across both combustion-engined 5 Series and i5 EV variants, being a double wishbone setup for the front suspension and a five-link layout for the rear suspension.

Inside, the 520i marks a departure from the M Sport kit as seen on the Malaysian-market i5, with the cabin of the 2.0 litre mild-hybrid petrol featuring a two-spoke, flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel.

Instrumentation and infotainment is provided by the BMW Curved Display that brings a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, which is also accessed via the iDrive controller, and front seat occupants in the 520i get access to a wireless charging tray.

Driver assistance systems in the G60 520i come in the form of Driving Assistant Plus, which packs camera- and radar-based assistance systems including Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Lane Departure Warning.

In Malaysia, the G60 BMW 520i is offered in a choice of four exterior colours – Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, and Cape York Green Metallic, along with two interior Veganza perforated trim upholstery options, in quilted black or espresso brown.

2024 G60 BMW 520i with M Performance parts

