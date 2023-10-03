2024 BMW 530e PHEV – live pics of G60 plug-in hybrid, 100 km EV range, more power, the best of both worlds

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / October 3 2023 1:55 pm

We’ve seen the first-ever fully-electric 5 Series in the new i5, but BMW is merely adding on an EV option to the G60 generation’s powertrain mix, which will continue to have plug-in hybrids, four- and six-cylinder petrol engines and even diesels. Everyone is avoiding talking about diesel like the plague these days, but oil burners have their place in a mile-munching business tool like the 5 Series.

The EVs are impressive and we’re thankful to see the continuation of familiar badges like 520i, 530i and 540i (the latter is a six-cylinder turbo, all ICE now with 48V mild-hybrid tech), but it was the new ‘GEN5’ PHEVs that really caused me to sit up straight like a meerkat.

Why so? The generational leap is huge! Compared to the outgoing G30 LCI plug-in hybrid, we’re looking at 75% higher electric output, 24% higher total output, 78% higher pure electric range, 39% higher total range and 27% more boot space. That’s some quantum, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Two PHEVs have been announced and they are the 530e and 550e xDrive. Let’s focus on the former, which was available in Malaysia in G30 form and will surely be introduced here again, possibly next year. The G60 5 Series was designed to accommodate all powertrain options, which now includes an EV. The i5’s battery is in the sedan’s floorpan and the PHEV’s battery is in the same place, which means that there’s no reduction in boot volume.

The ICE under the 530e’s hood is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo unit with 190 hp and 310 Nm of torque. The B48 with a Miller cycle is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. In the new 530e, the e-motor makes 184 hp/250 Nm (up from 68 PS) but a new e-motor pre-gearing system raises max torque at the gearbox input shaft to 400 Nm.

Total system output for the 530e is now 299 hp and 450 Nm. The outgoing 530e had 252 PS and 420 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in 6.4 seconds and top speed is 230 km/h.

That’s rather brisk for a big executive saloon, but the headlining stats are from the battery. The lithium-ion unit’s capacity is now 19.4 kWh (up from 12 kWh), and it delivers a combined WLTP-rated pure electric range of 87-102 km. That’s a big improvement from the G30 LCI’s 67 km, and with 100 km of EV range in the bag, you can use the 530e just like a BEV in daily commuting, without involving the engine at all as electric top speed is a generous 140 km/h.

You’ve got to plug it in daily to do that, of course, but the 530e could well be the best of both worlds if you’re not ready to commit to EVs – no charging issues in long distance travelling, zero range anxiety. By the way, the maximum AC charging rate has been doubled to 7.4 kW. The official WLTP fuel consumption figure is 0.8 to 0.6 litres per 100 km, but there are many variables when it comes to PHEVs – it can even be 0.0L for some commuting patterns.

The 530e you see here was displayed at the i5 launch event hotel, and it’s a good thing BMW didn’t bring one in M Sport form, giving us a chance to see the G60 in a different light – it’s a more basic, less aggressive, more stately look with some brightwork, albeit satinised. To compare, check out the G60 with the M Sport body and the even more aggressive M Performance suit in our i5 review.

